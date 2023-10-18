Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke enjoyed a busy transfer window ahead of his first season in charge of the club after his arrival earlier this year.

The German tactician was brought in after the Whites were relegated from the Premier League after three years at the top level and is tasked with helping them to return at the first time of asking.

Who did Leeds sign this summer?

He was backed by the board throughout the summer in an attempt to give him the best possible chance of a strong start to life in the Championship.

Jaidon Anthony, Joel Piroe, Joe Rodon, Karl Darlow, Glen Kamara, Djed Spence, Ilia Gruev, Ethan Ampadu, and Sam Byram all came in to bolster the squad.

These new signings have helped Leeds to fifth place in the division as it stands, after 11 matches, but there could be more business to come at the start of next year.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear recently revealed that funds could be available to Farke to use in the upcoming January transfer window, with loan or permanent deals possibly on the cards for the German head coach if needed.

It was recently suggested by LeedsLive that the club could improve their squad by adding a natural number ten to complement their current options, as they stated that supporters were keen to see one brought in over the summer.

With this in mind, Farke must reignite his interest in Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill to bring him in as a dream alternative to Joel Piroe in that position.

Were Leeds interested in Josh Brownhill?

TEAMtalk reported over the summer that the Whites were keen on a deal to sign the former Bristol City star from the newly promoted club.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Leicester City, and Middlesbrough were also said to be interested in the English maestro after his impressive performances at Championship level last term.

Burnley were, ultimately, able to keep hold of the midfield ace but there could be an opportunity for Leeds, or one of the other clubs eyeing him up, to sign the gem in January.

His current contract at Turf Moor is due to expire at the end of the season and this means that clubs from outside of England will be able to negotiate a pre-contract deal with him at the start of next year.

Due to this, the Clarets could be forced to consider offers from the likes of Leeds, and others, in January in order to avoid the possibility of him leaving for nothing in the summer.

Burnley are also 18th in the Premier League as it stands and the prospect of joining a club that could be on the way up to the top-flight could be an attractive proposition for Brownhill, rather than facing a possible relegation back to the second tier with his current side.

How did Brownhill perform last season?

The £45k-per-week ace was an outstanding performer at Championship level last term as his performances resulted in him being named as a contender for the PFA Players' Player of the Year.

He was also included in the PFA Team of the Year for the second division, and these accolades suggest that the Leeds target was one of the best midfielders within the league throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

Brownhill made an impact at both ends of the pitch as he showcased his ability to be a difference-maker within the opposition's third whilst also being able to make vital contributions to cut out attacks for the other team.

Defensively, the 27-year-old whiz made 3.1 tackles and interceptions per game and won 50% of his duels over the course of his 41 league appearances.

Only Ethan Ampadu (2.3) has made more tackles per match (2.2) this season for Leeds out of Farke's current crop of midfielders than Brownhill did for the Clarets last term.

The English magician also caught the eye with seven goals and eight assists from an attacking midfield position as he displayed his quality in the final third on a regular basis.

In fact, he ranked within the top 15% of his Championship positional peers for non-penalty goals (0.18) and shot-creating actions (3.70) per 90 respectively. The talented gem also placed within the top 10% for assists (0.20) per 90, which speaks to the significant impact the Burnley star can make at this level.

How many goals has Piroe scored this season?

Piroe, who joined from league rivals Swansea during the summer transfer window, has been utilised as a number ten behind Georginio Rutter this season and has found the back of the net five times thus far.

The Dutch marksman has scored five goals in eight Championship matches for the Whites so far this season and has three more strikes than any of his teammates.

However, the former Swans star does not offer a regular threat as a creator for his fellow attackers. He has only produced 0.6 key passes per match and 11 other players within the squad have averaged more.

In fact, Rutter (2.4) is the only central-based player with more than one key pass per game for Farke's side this season and this suggests that Brownhill, who made 1.8 key passes per outing last term, would be a much-needed addition.

Should Leeds sign Brownhill?

Farke should, therefore, swoop to snap up the "fabulous" - as he was dubbed by Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie - midfielder in January.

Josh Brownhill's 2023/24 Premier League form (via Sofascore) Statistic Brownhill Sofascore rating 7.00 Appearances Seven Goals One Key passes per game 1.3 Tackles per game 1.4

His contractual situation and the respective positions of the two clubs suggest that a move could be viable for the Whites if they decide to reignite their interest in his services.

It will, however, be down to Leeds to beat off competition from any other interested parties in order to secure a deal for his services for the second half of the campaign and beyond.

If they can do that then Farke would have a dream alternative to Piroe, as a creative number ten who could thrive in matches where the opposition deploy a low block and need to be carved open.

He could also be used in a central midfield role behind the Dutch forward and use his creativity to produce opportunities for the former Swansea ace and Rutter to find the back of the net.