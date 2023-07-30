Leeds United will be back in action next weekend in their opener against Cardiff City as they set out to dominate in the Championship and earn a spot back in the Premier League.

The Whites suffered relegation after three consecutive years in the top flight and now Daniel Farke - who twice masterminded promotion with Norwich City - has been tasked with the challenge of inspiring an automatic return by the end of the 46-game campaign.

Indeed, there is still plenty of work to be done from a recruitment perspective with a number of positions to fill and squad depth to be acquired due to several departures this summer already, with only Chelsea academy graduate Ethan Ampadu confirmed so far.

Finding quick solutions will be essential, but it will be important for Farke to match the quality of those who have left Elland Road instead of just filling the positions with whatever is available on the market.

Who are Leeds interested in signing?

It was reported this week by Football Insider that Leeds are keen to secure the services of Everton defender Mason Holgate.

It is claimed that the West Yorkshire outfit have made a loan enquiry for the centre-back, with Southampton and Sheffield United also making approaches in the past few days, with Sean Dyche giving the green light for Holgate to move on.

However, a contractual agreement that would see the Everton player's wages rise to £72k-per-week could pose a stumbling block for those interested.

Will Leeds Sign Mason Holgate?

Leeds have lost both Rasmus Kristensen and Robin Koch so far, but do have strong options in the defensive set-up should those still remaining commit to the project in the second tier.

Having said that, Maximilian Wober is mooted with a move away this summer which would present a gaping hole in experience and quality in the centre-back partnership should an exit be sanctioned, though it presents an opportunity for youth academy graduate Charlie Cresswell to take his chances at competing for a first-team role.

As a result, whilst the opportunity to sign a Premier League experienced defender in Holgate might seem like an ideal piece of business, the Everton outcast's record in recent seasons suggests it would be one to avoid for Farke; exploring defensive reinforcements elsewhere instead.

The £11m-rated liability only made eight appearances in the top-flight for the Toffees last season, and when it mattered most crumbled under pressure - picking up a red card suspension in a draw with Crystal Palace which contributed to their relegation troubles with the side falling back into the relegation zone following the fixture.

Once dubbed "calamitous" by journalist Ben Grounds (Sky Sports, 08/12/2022, 20:50) Holgate has often been criticised for his performances at Goodison Park, with talkSPORT pundit Andy Townsend slamming the player's lack of influence in his team:

"Mason Holgate I don’t think is good enough to be a regular in the heart of your defence, I think he makes too many mistakes and doesn’t read the game well enough."

With that being said, considering Everton only achieved survival based on two points earned and don't view Holgate as a reliable first-team starter, there is no reason why Leeds should be considering a move for the defender and should instead look for options that have been playing more consistently.