An update has emerged on Leeds United and their interest in adding to Daniel Farke's first-team group in the upcoming January transfer window.

What's the latest on Noel Tornqvist to Leeds?

According to Fotboll Skanalen, the Whites are one of a number of clubs currently keeping tabs on Swedish goalkeeper Noel Tornqvist this season.

The report claims that the Championship outfit had scouts in attendance for Mjallby's recent 1-0 defeat to AIK Solna as they weigh up a possible swoop for the 6 foot 6 giant at the start of next year.

This comes after Football Insider reported last month that the club are open to offers for current number one Illan Meslier after they failed to cash in on the French shot-stopper during the summer transfer window.

Date Illan Mesliers's market value (via FootballTransfers) October 2022 £26.9m January 2023 £25.4m July 2023 £22.4m October 2023 £19.7m

However, it remains to be seen how much Leeds would be able to rake in for the former Lorient prospect or if any teams are willing to splash the cash on him.

How good is Noel Tornqvist?

Farke must avoid a swoop for the Swedish titan in January as his form this season suggests that the German head coach would be signing a downgrade on Meslier between the sticks.

The current Leeds player was once described as a "massive liability" by journalist David Kent but that does not mean that any goalkeeper would improve the club.

In terms of shot-stopping, there is not much to separate Tornqvist and Meslier this season. The former has conceded 1.2 goals per game in 23 matches throughout 2023 in comparison to the latter's one per match in 11 Championship outings.

However, the Whites colossus appears to have the edge with his play in possession as he has completed 77% of his attempted passes and 95% of his passes within the Leeds half. Whereas, the Swedish youngster has a pass completion rate of 69% and that includes an 87% success rate within his own half.

Meslier is also more proactive in coming out to clear danger. The French gem has completed 0.5 run-outs per match to sweep up behind his defence, whilst Tornqvist has not made a single sweeping action all season.

This suggests that the Whites target would not suit the high line that has caused the ex-Lorient 'keeper to be called upon to come out and make clearances when the ball is played into the space between him and his back four.

Mjallby's number one has also been more of a liability than the Leeds stopper with the number of direct errors he has made throughout 2023. The 21-year-old prospect has made two mistakes that directly led to a shot or goal for the opposition and given away two penalties, as per Sofascore.

Meslier, on the other hand, has not made a single error that has led to a shot or goal for the other team and has not conceded any penalties in the Championship this term.

Overall, Tornqvist's statistics do not indicate that Leeds would be signing an upgrade on the French talent, who is only two years older than the Swedish ace, and that is why Farke must avoid a deal for the left-footed target.