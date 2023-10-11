Leeds United made the decision to appoint Daniel Farke to lead their charge to land an instant return to the Premier League at the first time of asking this season.

The German head coach has arrived with a proven track record of being able to win promotion from the Championship as he won two league titles at this level during his time with Norwich City.

Farke also has the ability and willingness to develop young talent. The 46-year-old admitted that he wanted to work with and improve up-and-coming prospects, which paid off throughout his spell in East Anglia.

Players such as James Maddison, Ben Godfrey, Max Aarons, and Emiliano Buendia, but to name a few, progressed under his management at Carrow Road, and he has already shown signs of doing the same at Leeds.

17-year-old Archie Gray has played in all 11 of the club's league matches this term and supporters may be wondering who the next prospect to come through will be.

One young talent who could emerge as a first-team option for Farke in the future is U21 defender Kris Moore, who could be the dream heir to Joe Rodon at Elland Road.

How many appearances has Kris Moore made for Leeds?

The 19-year-old stopper is yet to make his competitive debut for the first-team but has made 56 appearances for the U21 side to date, along with 28 outings at U18 level.

He has featured in 47 Premier League 2 matches and was an unused substitute for Farke against Shrewsbury in the EFL Cup back in August, which suggests that the teenage ace has done enough to catch the manager's eye in order to be trusted to be on the bench.

Moore, who has played the majority of his academy career as a centre-back but can also play as a right-back, showcased his quality as a defender in the EFL Trophy for the U21s last season.

As per Sofascore, the Thorp Arch prospect started three matches against Tranmere Rovers, Bolton Wanderers, and Crewe Alexandra, and caught the eye with 2.7 tackles and interceptions per game and an impressive aerial duel success rate of 75%.

It is a small sample size to work from but it does provide an insight into the type of defender Moore is as he is able to make multiple defensive interventions per match, which points to his proactive defending, and has shown himself to be an aerially dominant titan at the back.

How has Rodon performed this season?

The central defender is on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur and has showcased his quality at Championship level with some commanding displays at the back.

Rodon has made 2.4 tackles and interceptions per clash, which is more than any other Leeds centre-back, and displayed his aerial prowess with a duel success rate of 69% in the air.

Statistic Joe Rodon (via Sofascore) Matches Eight Sofascore rating 7.09 Clean sheets Three % of duels won 65 Rodon's Championship performance for Leeds

This shows that, like Moore, the Wales international is a proactive central defender who is also able to dominate the opposition when it comes to dealing with long passes and crosses into the box.

Therefore, the 19-year-old academy talent, who Leeds TV pundit Ben Parker claimed "loves defending", could be Farke's dream heir to Rodon when the Spurs colossus' loan comes to an end next summer.

The German head coach could look to bring through the teenage ace next year and bed him in as a like-for-like replacement for the Welsh gem, if he can translate his youth team form over to first-team level.