Leeds United failed to earn instant promotion back to the Premier League as they were beaten 1-0 by Southampton in the Championship play-off final at Wembley last month.

The Whites are now preparing for a second season in the second tier after they were relegated from the top-flight at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Their relegation from the top division resulted in a host of first-team players sealing temporary exits from Elland Road; including the likes of Jack Harrison, Max Wober, Brenden Aaronson, Robin Koch, and Rasmus Kristensen, among others.

One of those players - Aaronson - is now set to be reintroduced to the squad in Yorkshire for the 2024/25 campaign after spending the year away on loan.

Leeds' decision on Brenden Aaronson's future

It was recently reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post that the USA international will be an option for Daniel Farke after talks with the German head coach this summer.

The outlet claimed that the 23-year-old midfielder held discussions with both the manager and the club and it has now been decided that he will be a part of the team next season.

It stated that the former RB Salzburg star had the option to return to Union Berlin for a second loan spell with the German side and had interest from other clubs to move on from Elland Road over the coming weeks and months.

However, Aaronson decided that he wanted to come back to Yorkshire in an attempt to help the club to earn promotion back to the Premier League, and that Leeds believe the young ace will be a 'considerable asset' in the second tier.

The Whites must now bring another loanee back into the fold by persuading central defender Wober to come back and compete for a spot in the defence.

Why Leeds should bring Max Wober back

It was reported last month that Borussia Monchengladbach were not willing or able to meet Leeds' £14.5m valuation of the Austria international.

The player himself has also said that he now wants to wait until after Euro 2024 to decide where his future will be, whether that is at Elland Road or elsewhere, having previously wanted it to be sorted before the tournament.

Farke must now take advantage of his former club, Gladbach, being unwilling to stump up the cash to sign him permanently by convincing the 26-year-old ace to be a part of his plans, like Aaronson.

23/24 season Max Wober (Bundesliga) Pascal Struijk (Championship) Appearances 25 23 Tackles per game 2.6 1.3 Interceptions per game 1.5 0.8 Ball recoveries per game 5.9 6.1 Clearances per game 4.2 3.1 Duel success rate 58% 61% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the left-footed colossus has the potential to offer more at the heart of the Leeds defence than current left-sided defender Pascal Struijk.

He could cut out opposition attacks far more frequently, thanks to his tackling quality and ability to read the game to make interceptions and clearances, than the Whites academy graduate to prevent Illan Meslier from being worked as much.

Speaking to Leeds United News, journalist Graeme Bailey claimed Wober is "too good" for the Championship and that is backed up by his fantastic defensive statistics at Bundesliga level, as he outperformed the Dutchman despite playing in a major European league.

The £35k-per-week titan could be an excellent performer in the second tier, given his form in Germany's top-flight, and that is why Farke must follow up on this Aaronson decision by reviving the Austrian star's Elland Road career, as a possible upgrade on Struijk next term.