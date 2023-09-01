Leeds United could well have found an ideal alternative to reported target Joseph Paintsil, amid reports that Daniel Farke and co are plotting a deadline day deal for another exciting attacking asset, in the form of AZ Alkmaar ace, Jens Odgaard.

What's the latest on Jens Odgaard to Leeds?

According to Danish outlet BT, the Whites are said to be among the clubs who are interested in signing the 24-year-old forward before the close of the window, with the Championship side said to be 'lurking' in the hope of potentially making a move sooner rather than later.

The report does indicate, however, that Serie A side Bologna are currently attempting to strike a deal for the 6 foot 2 ace - who is valued at £5m by Football Transfers - while German outfit Werder Bremen are also currently in the mix for the player's signature.

Who is Jens Odgaard?

Could the former Sassuolo and Inter Milan asset be a surprise late capture for the Yorkshire giants?

It would appear that a new attacking recruit is on the agenda for those at Elland Road amid the recent links to Genk sensation, Joseph Paintsil, albeit with little movement having been made with regard to the potential signing of the 25-year-old, seeking out an alternative such as Odgaard could well be a wise approach.

Of course, it is hard to ignore the stellar numbers that Paintsil posted for his current side last term after racking up 32 goal involvements in just 39 games in all competitions, although his AZ counterpart did also enjoy a profitable season in the Netherlands, having scored 12 goals and laid on a further six assists across all fronts.

Like his fellow target, Odgaard also typically operates on the right flank although he can also operate through the middle, with that versatility having previously seen the one-time Denmark U21 international likened to a certain Robin van Persie in the past, according to talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Lauded as a "lovely player" by Kulig, the towering Dane seemingly shares a likeness to the former Arsenal and Manchester United ace due to his devastating left foot, as well as having caught the eye due to his form in the Eredivisie of late - after previously bagging 11 goals for RKC Waalwijk during the 2021/22 campaign.

In the case of Van Persie, the now-retired ace also came to prominence after beginning his career with Dutch outfit Feyenoord, before going on to net 132 goals for the Gunners after being snapped up by Arsene Wenger and co in the summer of 2004.

A truly prolific presence in his pomp, the Rotterdam native notably racked up a stellar haul of 144 goals in just 280 Premier League games across his time in north London and Manchester, having memorably powered the Red Devils to the league title after netting 26 top-flight goals during the 2012/13 campaign.

To think then that Leeds could find their own version of the legendary marksman with the signing Odgaard could well be a dream scenario and make Farke potentially forget all about the aforementioned Paintsil, with the in-demand ace seemingly the type of figure who can help fire the club to promotion this season.