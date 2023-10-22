After the disappointment of last season, Leeds United are bidding to make a swift return to the Premier League following a solid start to life under promotion expert, Daniel Farke.

The German tactician - who twice led Norwich City into the top flight during his stint at Carrow Road - was appointed earlier this year and subsequently oversaw a mass squad overhaul in west Yorkshire, with nine new signings arriving through the door, while a further 15 first-team assets moved on elsewhere.

While that hectic window has ensured that there is likely to be far less activity in January, the early indications are that plans are being made for possible fresh recruits in the New Year, particularly if injuries are to impact Farke's squad over the coming months.

If funds are to be made available for the Leeds boss to strengthen his hand heading into the second half of the season, it would be wise for the Elland Road hierarchy to revive their interest in a previous summer target, in the form of Celtic playmaker, Matt O'Riley.

Are Leeds interested in Matt O'Riley?

While there has been little suggestion at present as to whether the Championship outfit will make a move for the 22-year-old in the winter, the speculation over the summer was that he was very much on the radar of Farke and co.

As per Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, Leeds were believed to have lodged a £10m offer for the former MK Dons man late in the window, albeit with Brendan Rodgers' side holding firm after already losing the likes of Jota.

Joseph predicted at the time that the Old Firm giants were hoping to instead tie O'Riley down to a new deal, with that prophecy becoming a reality last month as both he and Reo Hatate extended their contracts at Parkhead.

That bumper extension will likely see the Hoops demand far more than that £10m offer, particularly with reports a year ago having indicated that the Denmark international could be worth closer to £20m, amid Premier League interest.

As such, signing the elegant left-footer won't be easy, but it could well be worth the investment as far as Farke is concerned, particularly with creative options rather limited in the midfield ranks at present, with Joel Piroe operating as something of a makeshift number ten.

How good is Matt O'Riley?

The one-time Fulham youth asset had initially caught the eye during his time in England's lower leagues after scoring ten goals and contributing eight assists in 54 games at Stadium MK, prior to being snapped up by Ange Postecoglou and Celtic in January 2022.

Not a particularly high-profile talent at the time, O'Riley commanded a fee of just £1.5m when making that move to Glasgow, with that now looking like something of a bargain such has been his form since in the Scottish Premiership.

While still a relative youngster, the former England youth international has emerged as something of a leader of late under Rodgers, who hailed him as a "wonderful footballer" earlier this season.

Also described as a "magician" by talent scout Jacek Kulig in the past, the midfield maestro already has 32 goals and assists to his name in 83 outings for his current side to date, having been part of the side that claimed a domestic treble last season.

Matt O'Riley's 2023/24 season by numbers (Scottish Premiership) Eight games Eight starts Five goals Two assists Two 'big chances' created 3.1 key passes per game 83% pass accuracy rate 2.6 tackles and interceptions per game 6.8 balls recovered per game 8.01 average match rating Stats via Sofascore

Despite the subsequent blow of seeing Postecoglou depart, O'Riley has thrived under the new regime with five goals and three assists from just 11 appearances across all fronts this season, ensuring he is likely to covet fresh attention come January.

Who is Matt O'Riley comparable to?

Interestingly, the Hounslow-born dynamo has been noted as a 'similar player' to Todd Cantwell - according to Football Transfers - with the latter man having previously flourished under Farke during their time together at Norwich.

While Cantwell - who also plies his trade in Glasgow with Rangers - did endure a sour end to his spell with the Canaries after falling down the pecking order under Dean Smith, he had largely been a regular fixture under Farke prior to the German's dismissal in late 2021.

In total, the attack-minded midfielder scored 14 times and registered 12 assists in 107 games under the current Leeds boss, notably starring in the Championship in the 2020/21 season with six goals and seven assists in 33 league games.

For Farke to be able to find his next version of the 25-year-old with the signing of O'Riley would represent a dream scenario, with the pair both seemingly playmaking assets who can really hurt the opposition in the final third.

That is evidenced by their respective form in Scotland last season, with the Celtic man scoring three goals and providing 12 assists in 38 Premiership games, while also creating 16 big chances and averaging 2.2 key passes per game.

Cantwell, meanwhile, joined the Gers in January yet still enjoyed a profitable end to the campaign, registering four goals and six assists from only 16 league games, while creating five big chances and averaging 1.3 key passes per game.

There may be a suggestion as to why Farke wouldn't just attempt to reunite with his former asset, although the Englishman isn't particularly impressing this time around, having registered just two assists and no goals so far this term.

Equally, O'Riley also has the edge due to his prior standout displays at Champions League level, with journalist Guillem Balague writing last season that the youngster "did not look out of place" when lining up against a Real Madrid side containing the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Such sparkling form over the last couple of years would then make the £12k-per-week asset a worthy signing for the Elland Road hierarchy and for Farke, with O'Riley potentially set to follow in Cantwell's footsteps by helping to steer the German coach to promotion.

The next step, then, is to lodge an offer that will pique the interest of the Hoops...