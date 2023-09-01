Leeds United have been offered renewed hope of sealing a deadline day deal for one of Daniel Farke's leading targets...

Who will Leeds sign on deadline day?

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth - speaking to GIVEMESPORT - the Elland Road outfit could still be in with a chance of signing Genk star Joseph Paintsil before the close of the window, despite prior reports indicating that there had been a stall in negotiations regarding a deal for the 25-year-old.

Speaking about the Ghanaian forward - who has been the subject of a €10m (£8.5m) offer from the Whites - the respected insider stated that the player himself is likely still keen on the move:

"I think Leeds still believe that Paintsil wants to go to the club. It just could come to a bit of brinkmanship towards the end of the window on whether Genk and Paintsil can sort out their dispute to allow this deal to happen, because for Genk this would be big money.

“And it's one of those situations where ‘can they refuse it?’ They probably don't want to refuse it. They probably still want to do the deal with Southampton, but they're probably aware that Paintsil’s preference is probably to go to Leeds.”

How good is Joseph Paintsil?

While it may be late in the day with regard to the window as a whole, it would certainly prove worth the wait if Farke could get his man before the deadline, with Painstil having showcased his sparkling form in Belgium in recent times.

The nine-cap international notably enjoyed a stellar 2022/23 campaign in which he bagged 18 goals and provided a further 14 assists in just 39 games in all competitions for the Pro League side, with that tally of 32 goal involvements far beyond anything achieved by those back in Yorkshire, as the recently departed Rodrigo led the way with 17 goals and assists last term.

As Scott Coyne of the Belgian Football Podcast recently stated, "Paintsil is such a strong offensive asset" - as his "sensational" numbers can attest to - with the diminutive ace the type of player who can simply "cause damage" from the flanks.

That glowing assessment will spark hope that the 5 foot 7 ace can strike up a stellar attacking partnership with recent Elland Road arrival, Joel Piroe, with the latter man having already made a strong start to life in his new surroundings after scoring on debut against Ipswich Town last week.

The former Swansea City ace - who was dubbed the "full package" by his new boss following that goalscoring entrance - typically operates through the middle, ensuring he could be provided with regular, quality service from the flanks due to Paintsil's creative prowess.

That ability to tee up his teammates is evidenced by the fact that the Leeds target has already registered two assists from just four league outings so far this term, while also previously creating an impressive haul of 12 'big chances' last term - more than any player achieved for the Whites in the Premier League in 2022/23.

It looks as if Piroe - who scored 20 goals in all competitions last season for his former employers - could well have the goods served up on a plate this term if a deal for Painstil can finally be agreed.