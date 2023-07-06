After weeks of uncertainty, Leeds United can now look forward to life under new boss, Daniel Farke, with the 46-year-old hopefully set to be the man to lead the Whites back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The German's preparations for the upcoming Championship campaign will no doubt be affected by the possible departures of a number of the club's first-team assets, however, with the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Tyler Adams among those who could be set for an exit.

Losing the latter man, in particular, would prove a sizeable blow as the American midfielder had been "instrumental" for the Yorkshire prior to suffering a season-curtailing injury, as per pundit Kevin Campbell, with Farke set to have to try and plug that gaping hole in the centre of the park.

There will be those, however, that the ex-Norwich City man should himself be keen to move on, with a squad refresh likely needed following what was an undoubtedly abject 2022/23 campaign.

Among those who the newly-appointed coach should ruthlessly ditch is 26-year-old, Marc Roca, with the Spaniard having endured a miserable debut season in English football after arriving on a £10m deal from Bayern Munich a year ago.

As it happens, there have been reports coming out of Spain which claim that La Liga side Real Betis are keen to take the one-time Espanyol man back to his homeland, potentially allowing Farke the perfect opportunity to cash in on the underwhelming asset.

Will Marc Roca leave Leeds this summer?

The 6 foot dud simply did not have the desired impact last term after making the switch from the Allianz Arena, having scored just one goal and provided only two assists in 32 Premier League outings.

Although the £50k-per-week playmaker did contribute in a defensive sense after averaging 2.1 tackles per game in that time, he did prove something of a liability, in truth, particularly due to his woes in possession.

Those shortcomings on the ball were showcased by the fact that Roca lost possession on average 11.8 times per game, while he also ranks in just the bottom 4% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for pass completion - further rubberstamping his errant nature on the ball.

Those woes unsurprisingly led to notable criticism of the midfielder's displays, with talkSPORT host Adrian Durham having brutally stated back in January: "I’m not sure he’s a Premier League footballer”.

The former Spain U21 international was also branded "embarrassing" by Youtuber and Leeds content creator Conor McGilligan following the grim 6-1 defeat at home to Liverpool in April, having hardly managed to warm himself to the Elland Road faithful.

Perhaps surprisingly, Roca's average match rating of 6.81 did see him rank fifth among the Leeds squad in 2022/23 - as per Sofascore - albeit with that hardly a glowing endorsement of his talents considering the dour nature of the club's season as a whole.

While the Whites are currently rather light in midfield with Adam Forshaw having departed following the expiry of his contract last month - and with the aforementioned Adams likely to move on - it would be wise for Farke to still show his ruthless streak to get Roca out the door as soon as possible.

If the former Borussia Monchengladbach boss can oversee that departure, it could prove to be the first blinder of his time in charge at Leeds...