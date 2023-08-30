Leeds United could be set for a busy end to the summer transfer window, with Daniel Farke seemingly nearing another exciting piece of late business after having wrapped up a deal for defender, Djed Spence.

Who will Leeds United sign?

After an initial slow start to the window, the Whites completed what is now their sixth signing of the summer so far with the addition of Spence, with the 23-year-old joining on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur after a difficult debut campaign with his parent club last term.

According to the Last Word on Sports, that deal could be followed by the signing of another promising full-back, with the report indicating that the Elland Road outfit are closing in on the acquisition of Leicester City left-back, Luke Thomas.

As per the piece, the Yorkshire giants have an agreement 'signed and sealed' for the Foxes ace, with it looking as Farke and co have beaten bitter rivals Manchester United to the signing of the Englishman, amid prior reports that the 22-year-old was a target for those at Old Trafford.

This comes following a report from talkSPORT which suggested that ex-Leicester man James Maddison - who played under Farke at Norwich City - had recommended Thomas to his former boss, with the youngster in line for an exit from the King Power Stadium.

How good is Luke Thomas?

It has no doubt been something of a disappointing start to the new season as far as Leeds are concerned, with the newly-relegated side having won just one of their opening four Championship games thus far, having also crashed out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night after losing to League Two side, Salford City on penalties.

That being said, signings like Thomas - and the aforementioned Spence - will no doubt help to shift the mood, with the defender having previously showcased his class and exciting potential in recent years.

In the case of the Leicester gem, the £10k-per-week asset was notably lauded by former boss Brendan Rodgers after making his Premier League debut at the age of just 19 back in 2020, with the Northern Irishman stating at the time:

"He's got that incredible composure. It's his first game playing against a really good team, he's got great awareness. I thought over the course of the game he did so well. He defends, so aggressive and tenacious and he can pass the ball which is important for someone who plays for me."

Despite being part of a side that also slipped to relegation last season, Thomas showcased his defensive prowess after averaging an impressive three tackles and interceptions per game from his 17 league outings.

The 5 foot 11 ace also ranks in the top 1% among his European peers for interceptions made per 90 as well as in the top 8% for blocks made per 90, thus indicating his willingness to put his body on the line when needed.

Farke could then utilise that defensive acumen to help get the best out of left-wing star, Luis Sinisterra ahead of him, with the Colombian sensation likely to be afforded increased license to stay forward, safe in the knowledge that he has strong cover behind him.

The 24-year-old's impressive attacking threat has already been evident so far this term as he notably netted in the recent 4-3 win over Ipswich Town, having previously bagged five goals in just 19 Premier League appearances last term in what was an injury-ravaged campaign.

As that victory over Kieran McKenna's side showcased, the former Feyenoord ace is perhaps not the most adept at winning the physical battle - as he won just three of his 11 total duels on the day - hence why a solid presence like Thomas could be needed at left-back.

To then have that partnership of differing strengths down the left-hand side could well represent a dream combination as far as Farke is concerned.