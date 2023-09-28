As Leeds United romped to a convincing 3-0 win over Watford at the weekend, it proved a welcome return to the starting XI for experienced ace, Liam Cooper, with the Scotland international filling the void of the suspended Joe Rodon at centre-back.

Having been hampered by a foot injury in recent weeks, the club captain slotted in smoothly as Daniel Farke's side claimed a fourth successive clean sheet, the long-serving asset notably winning eight duels on the day after expertly taking the sting out of the Hornets.

Such a standout display from the 32-year-old - in which he simply 'thrived', according to Leeds Live's Beren Cross - showcased just what he can offer to the side when fit and available, albeit with the Hull-born having too often been on the treatment table in recent years.

That has ensured that the £25k-per-week defender has proven somewhat unreliable of late after regularly being struck down with injury, with Farke likely to need to look elsewhere to find a long-term solution in that role moving forward.

With Cooper - who has racked up 268 appearances for the club to date - also now in the final year of his contract at Elland Road, it remains to be seen if that deal will be extended any time soon, thus throwing into doubt his place at the club.

Most Leeds appearances (current players) Players Appearances Liam Cooper 268 Stuart Dallas 267 Luke Ayling 261 Sam Byram 151 Patrick Bamford 151 Illan Meslier 134 Pascal Struijk 106

Stats via Transfermarkt

Having even been linked with a departure from the Yorkshire giants over the summer, the Whites may need to have a contingency plan in place if and when the long-serving skipper does depart.

Who could replace Liam Cooper at Leeds?

With Robin Koch and Max Wober having moved out on loan during the recent window, it is fair to say that Leeds aren't particularly blessed with too much depth in the centre-back department, despite bringing in the aforementioned Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Welshman - like Spurs colleague Djed Spence - is only at Elland Road on a temporary basis, however, thus ensuring that he may not be an ideal candidate to replace Cooper in the long-term, with it yet to be seen if a permanent deal will be agreed at the end of the season.

With Pascal Struijk the only other senior option in the defensive ranks, a worthy successor to Cooper could emerge in the form of Charlie Cresswell, with the 21-year-old having "really impressed" while on loan at Millwall last season, as per manager Gary Rowett.

The 6 foot 4 ace - who scored five times last season during that temporary stint - isn't the only emerging talent that Farke could look to, however, with former Celtic starlet Leo Hjelde also someone to consider as a possible firm fixture in the backline for years to come.

How good is Leo Hjelde?

The Norwegian colossus - who arrived from Glasgow back in 2021 - has endured a difficult season thus far after being hooked at half-time in the opening game draw with Cardiff City, as well as in the Carabao Cup victory over Shrewsbury Town last month.

Those displays had come with the 20-year-old lining up at left-back, however, with Farke potentially missing a trick by not placing the Nottingham-born gem at centre-back - a role he has previously thrived in.

During a prior stint on loan at Scottish side, Ross County, the exciting talent was even likened to current Liverpool icon, Virgil van Dijk as an indication of his sky-high potential, with manager John Hughes having stated back in April 2021:

"Leo is going to be the next Van Dijk - trust me on that. The quality he has shown, the physical challenge, playing real men's football and standing up to it - it's been a wonderful experience for Leo."

Hughes was again effusive in his praise for Hjelde when speaking about him last year, stating that the the-teenager had a real "swagger" about him, while also hailing the 6 foot 2 ace as an "athlete" and "very good" technically.

While thus far restricted to just eight first-team appearances for his parent club, the versatile asset - who was linked with a move to Serie A this summer - also proved his talent on loan at Rotherham last season, with it looking as if "Leeds have got a real proper centre-half on their books" if he "fulfils his potential", according to Hughes.

How did Leo Hjelde get on at Rotherham?

Much like during his time north of the border, the rave reviews came flooding in amid Hjelde's short time with the Millers, with journalist Paul Davis having hailed him as a "player of Premier League talent" who is "already a quality Championship player".

Also described as a "revelation" by Davis for his quality on the ball, the Norway U21 international made 13 Championship appearances in total during that loan spell, enjoying a solid record of 1.3 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game - a similar record to what Cresswell achieved at Millwall (1.5 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game).

A talent with "real maturity" despite his relative youth - according to Davis - the elegant asset will likely be hoping to kick on from that promising temporary stint by forcing his way into Farke's plans this season, despite having been on the periphery of late.

For Leeds to potentially have their own version of Van Dijk on their hands - a player once described as the "best centre-half of all time" by pundit Michael Owen - is a hugely exciting prospect, with it perhaps time that he is given a chance to shine in the centre of defence at Elland Road.

With Cooper unable to be relied upon due to his injury woes, and with Rodon potentially only set to stay for a season, Hjelde could be a figure for Farke to build his defence around for the long-term, alongside the likes of Cresswell and Struijk.

While something of a bit-part player during his two years at Leeds so far, the Scandinavian star could be something of a secret weapon that is just waiting to be unleashed this season.