Leeds United could be forced to let one of their players leave for nothing this summer, it has emerged, after a clause in their contract came to light.

Championship beckons for Leeds

A 1-0 loss at Wembley to Southampton on Sunday ensured that Leeds will be playing Championship football once more next season, and continued their wretched curse of never having been promoted via the playoffs.

Leeds' play-off record (League One and Championship) Year Exit stage 2024 Final 2019 Semi-final 2009 Semi-final 2008 Final 2006 Final 1987 Final

After the game, Daniel Farke rued the lack of precision from his side, admitting that he felt his team "were not the worse side".

"I can’t really say we are the worst side in this final and to lose this final hurts a lot. In the final third, we were not fully committed to the attack. We were not over-precise with the pass."

But the knock on effect that promotion failure is likely to have at Elland Road could be the real tragedy, with players seemingly already lining up at the exit door and Leeds needing to sell before they can buy anyone with a massive £73.5m of transfer fees still owed this summer.

Crysencio Summerville, the Championship player of the year, seems primed to leave ahead of the new season amid Premier League interest, while Wilfried Gnonto is another that is likely to depart, and question marks remain over whether Joe Rodon can be signed permanently or if they can keep hold of budding superstar Archie Gray. Now, a decision made 12 months ago could force a financial hit.

Leeds loanee free to leave again

That decision comes regarding midfielder Marc Roca, who was signed during Leeds' time as a Premier League club for a fee of £10m and who became an integral part of the Whites midfield in their final top flight season.

However, he was allowed to leave on loan last summer rather than stay to fight for promotion, and the former Bayern Munich midfielder made the move to Real Betis, where he has started 24 times this season. The move was likely sanctioned to help preserve his value for a potential sale this summer, while it also took his £50,000 a week wages off the books at Elland Road.

However, as Roca himself revealed, another clause was inserted which may be set to cost Leeds any money this summer.

“There is a clause like this year. If Leeds is not in the Premier League, I can go on loan again. Let’s see. It depends on whether they go up or not," the Spaniard explained.

“They are things out of my control. I sincerely want you to go up, because I wish all the teams I have been in and wish you the best. I am grateful to them, I wish them the best, it has been my home, and from there we will see.”

And with Leeds having failed to be promoted, a loan move is on the cards again, and local media outlets [via sport witness] reveal that a deal is now "closer than ever", meaning the Whites will miss out on the €12m (£10m) fee a permanent transfer would have netted.

When Roca returns from his second stint away, he will only have 12 months left on his contract at Elland Road, which will likely see the Whites fail to recoup even close to their initial outlay on the Spaniard. All in all, it has turned into a disastrous move for the Yorkshire side from a financial perspective.