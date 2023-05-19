Leeds United could be one of a number of clubs keen on Arsenal loaner Folarin Balogun this summer as they have eyed him 'in the past, journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested.

What's the latest news involving Folarin Balogun?

As per Football Insider, multiple Premier League clubs are keen on signing Balogun this summer following a stellar campaign on loan at Reims, including Brentford, Wolves, Crystal Palace and Everton.

His performances have also made admirers from the continent sit up and take notice ahead of the transfer window, such as RB Leipzig, Marseille, Lyon, Villarreal and Sevilla and it is said that £30 million could be enough to tempt Arsenal into selling the forward.

In 2022/23, the 21-year-old has been in brilliant form, netting 20 goals and laying on three assists in 36 matches across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Journalist Jacobs also told GIVEMESPORT earlier this year that Leeds United had weight up a move for Balogun before, writing in his column: "Keep an eye on Leeds, and potentially Leicester, although now Brendan Rodgers has gone we’ll have to wait and see this summer. First, and most importantly, the Foxes must stay up as well. Everton, Brentford, Frankfurt, Villarreal, Milan, Marseille and Borussia Monchengladbach are among a very long list of clubs keeping tabs on Balogun, But nothing will happen until Arsenal have pitched their own plan to the player."

Now speaking to Football FanCast, Jacobs has suggested that Balogun will have plenty of interested suitors this summer due to his consistent displays.

Jacobs told FFC: "There are just too many players there at this point. I think Arsenal and Balogun have to understand each other. Balogun has just committed to the US Men's National Team and even though the World Cup feels a long way away, he'll be thinking about where he's going to get that regular game time between now and 2026 and that World Cup. There's a fair amount of interest, including from the Premier League, Leeds have looked in the past and Leicester have looked, Wolves have looked and that's just from the Premier League. There's obviously top European clubs, keeping an eye on him as well."

Would Folarin Balogun be a good signing for Leeds United?

Balogun made headlines earlier on this year when he broke a 63-year record after becoming the youngest player to reach 16 goals in his debut season in Ligue 1 since 1960/61.

Most certainly, though, any prospective move to sign Balogun, who has been hailed as "incredible", at Elland Road would be largely contingent on Leeds United maintaining their Premier League status, which is a difficult task, as they are currently in the relegation zone.

As per WhoScored, Balogun has been a constant threat to opposition backlines this term, managing to take an average of 3.4 shots per match in Ligue 1.

FBRef also show that he has managed to provide chances for his teammates and been a reliable presence to link play as a striker, generating 73 successful shot-creating actions.

And, with Patrick Bamford coming under an awful lot of criticism after his penalty miss and guilt edge chance he squandered against Leicester, it certainly appears as if a new striker is a necessity.

Balogun is a bright young star with a big future ahead of him and it's no surprise to see that there is plenty of interest in his services as the transfer window nears.