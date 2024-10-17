Leeds United could allow an in-form youngster to leave Elland Road on loan before the weekend, according to a new update.

Leeds transfer rumours

The transfer market may not be officially open again until January, however, the Whites can still sign free agents and use the loan market for non-league clubs, should they wish.

Daniel Farke and the 49ers Enterprises could dip into the free agent market following serious injuries to midfielders Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, leaving Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell as his only senior midfield options. At the back, Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk are the only defenders fit due to Max Wober’s injury, which has resulted in Cheikhou Kouyate being linked with joining Leeds.

Reports have claimed a deal to be on and off in recent days, and when asked about Leeds signing Kouyate, Farke refused to confirm the name but did say the club are optimistic they will find “a good solution in the upcoming days or weeks”.

“I spoke about the situation. I never confirm any names and I won’t speak about players who are not under contract with us. I just speak about our players.

“We’re having a deeper look into the free agent market. We are also a bit light in the centre-back position, Joe Rodon is on four yellow cards.

“We have a few ideas and we’re carefully optimistic we’ll be able to bring in a good solution in the upcoming days or weeks, but I cannot say names.”

Leeds youngster Luca Thomas could join York City

Heading out of Leeds in the coming days could be young forward Luca Thomas, with National League side York City hopeful of signing the Whites gem on loan.

The 20-year-old has scored eight goals for Leeds' youngsters in the current campaign and even made a cameo with the senior squad under Farke during pre-season.

York City boss Adam Hinshelwood commented on Thomas and a move from Leeds, revealing the 49ers Group are set for sit down talks on Thursday over a deal.

“Leeds have let him train with us for the last few days, so we can cast an eye over him, and we have done that. We’ve been impressed with what we have seen, so it’s down to us to have a chat with Tony [McMahon, Director of Football] and then speak to Leeds and see what is best.

“We’ve been really encouraged by what we have seen from him and we’re hoping that we will be able to do something there. We’re hoping, he’s been in for a few days and have liked what we have seen so far, so we will sit down with Tony tomorrow (Thursday) and speak to Leeds to see what we can try and arrange.”

Thomas has even been mentioned by some as a player who could become Leeds’ next Crysencio Summerville, so his development will be one to watch if he joins York on loan.