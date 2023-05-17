Sam Allardyce will need to have a few tricks up his sleeve if he is going to keep Leeds United in the Premier League this season.

While one point from two games against Manchester City and Newcastle United might have been viewed as positive at any other point in the season, it seems clear that the Yorkshire outfit need to take three points at some point if they are going to retain their top-flight status.

With tough games against West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur to come in the final two matches of the campaign, and Leeds currently occupying the final relegation spot, Allardyce will need something special, and he could find it in ostracised club-record signing, Georginio Rutter.

Should Rutter be given a chance in the final two games?

The 21-year-old Frenchman joined Leeds from Hoffenheim for an eye-watering £35.5m in the January transfer window but has mustered just one start and nine substitute appearances in the Premier League thus far, with no goal contributions to his name.

Unsurprisingly, reports quickly surfaced about Rutter's morale at Leeds, with some suggesting that he regretted his move to Elland Road, as he never actually wanted to leave Hoffenheim.

The young striker has barely been seen since and has been left on the bench by Allardyce for both of his games in charge, despite Patrick Bamford's misgivings, which saw the English striker miss a golden chance at home to Leicester City and a penalty against Newcastle.

However, his attitude cannot be questioned as he has been selected by Leeds' U21 side for their recent fixtures and scored on Monday night to help the academy outfit secure a return to Premier League 2 football next season after a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Joe Donohue suggested that the former Hoffenheim man was "looking sharp" ahead of his goal against Forest and that match fitness and the confidence that a goal will bring could mark him out as a potential option for Allardyce ahead of this weekend's trip to the London Stadium.

His lack of game time and relatively unknown status means that opposition sides will perhaps not know what to expect from Rutter, which could make him a secret weapon for the boss in the final two fixtures.

Bamford has shown that he cannot be relied upon to be clinical in front of goal and after catching the eye with the academy side, it is surely time the £70k-per-week forward is given a proper chance to start repaying his hefty fee.