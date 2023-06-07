The wait goes on at Elland Road to see just who will be named as Leeds United's next permanent manager, with the position currently vacant following the departure of Sam Allardyce following his short-term stint in charge.

The experienced Englishman had been the final man in charge amid what proved a wholly turbulent campaign for the Whites, with the Yorkshire side succumbing to relegation after seeing both Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia dismissed from the dugout.

With the newly-relegated side now preparing for life in the Championship next season, supporters will no doubt be keen to see a quick resolution to the club's search for a new head coach, with a protracted pursuit likely to hamper any early transfer business.

According to Football Transfers, one man who is already in talks regarding the vacancy at Leeds is out-of-work boss Steven Gerrard, with the 43-year-old - who is also on the radar of Leicester City - having been without a job since being axed by Aston Villa back in October.

While that short stint in charge at Villa Park - in which the Englishman won just 13 of his 40 games at the helm - may have somewhat soured his reputation, the Liverpool legend's previous success at Rangers should spark excitement among the Leeds faithful.

Should Leeds appoint Gerrard?

The former England international worked wonders during his first managerial post at Ibrox, having led the Old Firm giants to the Scottish Premiership title in the 2020/21 season following what was an "incredible season" for the club, according to pundit Alex McLeish.

That triumphant year saw the Gers go unbeaten throughout the entire league season, having ultimately finished 25 points clear of Celtic at the summit to end their rivals' hopes of securing what would have been a historic tenth successive league title.

Having initially taken on the role in the summer of 2018, it evidently took time for the up-and-coming coach to truly make his mark in Glasgow, with that gradual build-up to success having been described as "kind of similar to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool", in the words of McLeish.

That likeness to the German tactician is showcased by the fact that the ex-Borussia Dortmund also took time to lead the Anfield outfit to glory, having won his first piece of silverware - the Champions League - in 2019, just under four years on from replacing Brendan Rodgers in the dugout.

The 55-year-old has also led the Merseysiders to a Premier League title and a handful of domestic honours since then, establishing himself as "head and shoulders above everyone" - alongside Pep Guardiola - due to his coaching prowess, according to pundit Jamie Redknapp.

It is interesting to note then that Gerrard - who, like Klopp, typically utilises a 4-3-3 formation - has been earmarked as a potential successor to the current Liverpool boss in future, with former teammate Djibril Cisse hailing him as a "great leader" and someone he would "love to see" take charge of the Reds.

As far as Leeds are concerned, the appointment of Gerrard may take time to pay dividends - as was the case at Rangers - although the 113-cap ace could potentially emulate the success of Klopp in becoming a successful, long-term figurehead at Elland Road.