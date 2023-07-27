Leeds United are in advanced talks regarding a summer deal to bring Glasgow Rangers star Glen Kamara to the Championship, according to fresh reports.

Who is Glen Kamara?

Kamara is naturally a defensive midfielder who has plied his trade at Ibrox for the past four years since joining from Dundee FC back in January 2019, but despite being a regular feature over the past several seasons, there’s a strong possibility that he could be heading for the exit door before the conclusion of the ongoing transfer window.

The Finland international made just 12 Scottish Premiership starts under Michael Beale last term and was limited to minutes having been brought on as a substitute on ten occasions, and as a result of him being so out of favour, Daniel Farke and the 49ers have been alerted to his potential availability.

The Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth recently reported that the Whites had highlighted the 27-year-old as a “potential target” and he’s a player that chiefs have been “assessing in recent weeks”, though it sounds like their initial interest has now turned into something more solid if the following development is to be believed.

Are Leeds signing Glen Kamara?

According to Football Insider, Leeds are "closing in" on completing the summer signing of Kamara ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. The LS11 outfit are in "advanced talks" with Rangers over a deal for their star and it's believed that the fee will be approximately £5m.

The Light Blues veteran had been "on the radar" of ten unnamed clubs in the second-tier, though it's the recently relegated side who appear to have beaten the stiff competition to win the race for his signature.

How good is Glen Kamara?

Leeds will know that Kamara wasn’t given a fair chance to show what he was capable of at Rangers last season, but with plenty of potential on offer, Farke could be the ideal manager to help the midfielder reinvent himself and embark on the next chapter of his career should he sign on the dotted line in the weeks ahead.

The Tampere native has clocked up 20 goal contributions (11 assists and nine goals) during his time north of the border and is extremely calm and composed in possession having recorded an 89.4% pass success rate in the previous campaign, which was significantly higher than any of the regular starters at Elland Road.

The Glasgow outfit’s “monster”, as dubbed by their former manager Steven Gerrard, has also been acknowledged for his performances on the international stage after being named Finland’s 2022 Football of the Year, showing that he’s receiving well-deserved individual recognition for his displays for his homeland.

The Whites are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow with the club having made him their next priority target after wrapping up the deal for Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu, and should negotiations continue in the positive manner that they have been so far, Kamara could be the next fresh face to follow in his footsteps.