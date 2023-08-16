Leeds United have Glasgow Rangers defensive midfielder Glen Kamara back "on the radar", and a reliable journalist has delivered an update on the future of two senior players at Elland Road.

How much did Rangers pay for Glen Kamara?

Back in 2019, Rangers purchased Kamara from Dundee FC for a reported £50,000 which is an absolute bargain and it’s fair to say that they have definitely got their money’s worth with the talisman having made a total of 193 appearances since putting pen to paper.

However, the 27-year-old was extremely out of favour last season having been handed just 12 starts in the Scottish Premiership which shows not only how low down in his manager’s pecking order he is but also that he’ll have to consider a move elsewhere should he want more regular game time, and his potential availability has alerted chiefs in Yorkshire.

Football Insider previously reported that the Whites had entered talks regarding a swoop for the Finland international, before the Daily Mail’s Transfer Confidential claimed that Daniel Farke’s side were weighing up an offer, though since then, speculation has been extremely quiet from the Championship outfit's point of view.

When asked about his star potentially completing a switch to LS11 during a recent public interview, Beale responded:

“There’s nothing in that, not at this moment”, and it looks like he left the door open to a future move for a reason if the following update is to be believed.

Are Leeds signing Glen Kamara?

Taking to X, Graham Smyth revealed that Leeds have reignited their interest in Kamara, whilst also delivering a brief update on the future of two first-team players at Elland Road. He wrote:

"Leeds United still hopeful of keeping Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra, despite the weekend's events. Glen Kamara back on the radar and an offer in for a striker."

Expanding in his column for The Yorkshire Evening Post, the reporter claimed that the 49ers are once again "exploring" the possibility of a swoop, because despite Adams looking like he'd stay, Bournemouth are believed to have since triggered his £20m release clause following his collapsed move to Chelsea.

How many goals has Glen Kamara scored?

Since the start of his career, Kamara has posted 31 goal contributions (20 assists and 11 goals) which is the aspect of his game he’s least strong in considering that he’s a defensive midfielder, but his natural role sitting in front of the backline previously saw him dubbed a “monster” by his former manager Steven Gerrard.

The StormSportsX client, who earns £21k-per-week, last season recorded an 89.4% pass success rate which was higher than any of the regular starters managed at Leeds, displaying his calmness and composure on the ball, not to mention that he also averaged one key pass per league game.

Kamara, sponsored by Nike, has additionally been recognised for his individual efforts on the international stage having been named Finland’s Footballer of the Year for 2022, so for someone who has proved themselves for both club and country, he could be a fantastic addition for Farke, and it looks as if it will be a deal to keep an eye on before the deadline.