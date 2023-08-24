Highlights Leeds United have agreed a deal to sign Joel Piroe from Swansea City.

They are also negotiating a deal for Rangers star Glen Kamara.

Kamara has emerged as a target after Tyler Adams completed his permanent switch to Bournemouth.

Leeds United have agreed personal terms to sign Glasgow Rangers defensive midfielder Glen Kamara, and a fresh report has provided an update on talks between the clubs.

Where is Glen Kamara originally from?

Kamara was born in Tampere, Finland, but has spent his entire career in the United Kingdom. He joined Arsenal's academy first, after which he graduated and moved north to Dundee FC and now Rangers in search of first-team football, and he's emerged this summer as a target for Daniel Farke in LS11.

After The Daily Mail Transfer Confidential's initial claim that the Whites were considering an offer for the 27-year-old, the pursuit temporarily quietened down, but Graham Smyth recently reported that he was back “on the radar” as a result of Tyler Adams completing his permanent switch to Bournemouth.

Since then, TEAMtalk have revealed that the 49ers, Middlesbrough and Coventry have all held talks regarding a swoop for the central talisman, though with technical director Gretar Steinsson the chief pushing the hardest to secure his services, the player appears to have made his decision on his favoured destination out of the three teams in the Championship.

Are Leeds signing Glen Kamara?

According to Football Insider, Leeds have “agreed terms” with Kamara after a "breakthrough" in discussions. The two clubs are set to continue “talks” over the designated fee, but it’s believed that his price tag has been set at £5.5m.

The Light Blues have “given the green light” for their veteran to move onto new pastures before the end of the window, therefore, he is “not expected to play for the club again”.

The Whites target, who wasn’t training with the first team at the start of the season, was also missing from his squad for their 2-2 Champions League play-off draw against PSV Eindhoven, so this is one that could develop quickly in the coming days.

How much is Glen Kamara worth?

Rangers only paid Dundee £50k for Kamara, and whilst he won’t come anywhere near this cheap considering that he still has another two years remaining on his contract, Leeds should definitely spend the £5.5m that his club north of the border want to receive for him.

The StormSportsX client, who’s sponsored by Nike, last season recorded an 89.4% pass success rate which was higher than any of the regular starters managed in the top-flight, via WhoScored, highlighting his calmness and composure on the ball which would be an upgrade on the current options available to Farke.

Read The Latest Leeds Transfer News HERE...

Michael Beale’s 5 foot 11 star, who has the versatility to operate in six different positions over the grass, is also capable of contributing to efforts in the final third having posted 20 goal contributions (11 assists and nine goals) during his time at the club, so he’s an extremely well-rounded individual.

The Teddy Bears’ “monster”, as dubbed by his former manager Steven Gerrard, has even experienced plenty of success having previously won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup, alongside being named Finland’s Football of the Year for 2022.

The Whites are set to complete the signing of Joel Piroe from Swansea City this weekend, as per Fabrizio Romano, and it appears as though Kamara could be the next exciting signing to follow the Dutchman through the doors at Elland Road.