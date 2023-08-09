Leeds United are considering an offer to bring Glasgow Rangers star Glen Kamara to the Championship, and the latest reports have shared two more targets the 49ers have had on their radar.

Who is Glen Kamara?

Kamara is primarily a defensive midfielder who has played his football at Ibrox since 2019 having joined from Dundee FC, and he’s become a regular feature of the first team during his four years at the club, but there’s a chance that he could depart before the end of the ongoing window.

The Finland international was handed just 12 starts in the Scottish Premiership last season which shows how low down in his manager’s pecking order he is, so despite still having another two years remaining on his contract, he’s only likely to receive more game time moving forward should he complete a move elsewhere.

Football Insider previously reported that the Whites had opened talks regarding a deal for the 27-year-old, who has attracted interest from ten unnamed clubs in the second-tier as per the same outlet, but stated that Daniel Farke’s side were in pole position, and discussions must have been positive as they are now contemplating taking their initial interest one step further.

Are Leeds signing Glen Kamara?

According to The Daily Mail’s Transfer Confidential, Leeds are “weighing up” a bid for Kamara this summer.

The Elland Road outfit are in the market to search for replacements for Tyler Adams, who is reportedly close to completing a move to Premier League side Chelsea, and have identified the Finland talisman as an ideal candidate. The 49ers had also been “exploring” a swoop for Reims’ Dion Lopy, but he has joined Almeria.

Alongside the midfield, the boss is pursuing defensive targets and has “checked on” AZ Alkmaar centre-back Pantelis Hatzidiakos.

How good is Glen Kamara?

Leeds will know that Kamara wasn’t given a fair chance to prove what he was capable of last season but he’s more than shown what he has to offer over the course of his career, so should he put pen to paper, the defensive midfielder could be a promising addition for Farke.

The Tampere native, who pockets £21k-per-week, is extremely calm and composed in possession having recorded an 89.4% pass success rate during the previous term which was higher than any of the regular starters managed in LS11, showing that he'd be an upgrade on the boss' current options, but he’s also capable of getting involved in the final third.

The Nike-sponsored veteran has posted 31 goal contributions (20 assists and 11 goals) since first bursting onto the professional scene, and his performances have also been recognised on the international stage having been named Finland’s Player of the Year for 2022.

Finally, Kamara, who has been dubbed a “monster” by his former manager Steven Gerrard, is a versatile operator having previously been deployed in six different positions, including everywhere across the midfield and even at right-back, so he would be a wonderful option for the manager to have at his disposal should he want to tinker with his team selection.