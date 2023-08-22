Leeds United have held discussions regarding a move for Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, but a new report has revealed that there are also two other clubs pursuing him in the Championship.

How much did Rangers pay for Glen Kamara?

Back in 2019, Kamara put pen to paper at Ibrox following a £50k move from Dundee FC, and during his four years at the club, he’s been a regular feature of the first team having made a total of 193 appearances to date, but he failed to earn regular minutes last season.

The Light Blues’ defensive midfielder was handed just 12 Scottish Premiership starts and was forced to come off the bench on ten occasions, via WhoScored, showing how out of favour he’s become, and his potential availability appears to have caught the attention of Daniel Farke at Elland Road.

The Daily Mail’s Transfer Confidential previously reported that the Whites were considering an offer for the 27-year-old, and whilst his manager Michael Beale was quick to shut down claims by publicly stating “there’s nothing in that, not at this moment”.

Graham Smyth has since confirmed that he is “back on the radar” following the departure of Tyler Adams who’s joined Bournemouth.

Are Leeds signing Glen Kamara?

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds, Middlesbrough and Coventry have all “held talks” with Rangers over a summer swoop for Kamara, who is expected to “soon” make his preferred destination known. The Teddy Bears boss has “told” the player that he is free to depart and is “keen to move him on” before his market value drops.

The Ibrox star has therefore “set his sights” on a move to England where he has three potential suitors, but it’s the LS11 outfit who are “pushing the strongest” with technical director Gretar Steinsson personally pressing to wrap up a deal.

Nottingham Forest’s Jonjo Shelvey is also being looked at as a central reinforcement, but Farke has made it his “wish” to secure the formerly mentioned player as his number one target.

Despite falling down the pecking order at Rangers, Kamara has been dubbed a defensive midfield “monster” by his former manager Steven Gerrard and still has plenty of potential to offer, so this is a move that would certainly be a risk worth taking for Leeds and the 49ers.

The Tampere native, who pockets £21k-per-week, last season recorded an 89.4% pass success rate which was higher than any of the regular starters managed in Yorkshire, highlighting his calmness and composure on the ball, alongside averaging one key pass per league game north of the border.

The StormSportsX client, who has posted 31 goal contributions (20 assists and 11 goals) throughout his career, also has the versatility to operate in six various positions over the grass, including everywhere across the centre and even at right-back, making him a great option for the boss to have at his disposal.

Furthermore, Kamara has not only won the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup, he’s even been formerly named Finland’s Footballer of the Year for 2022 so has a string of collective and individual accolades to his name, meaning he knows what success tastes like and could use his triumphs to help the club bounce back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.