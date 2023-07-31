There is likely to be a great deal of trepidation in the air for Leeds United supporters, who will be desperate to keep hold of midfielder Tyler Adams despite falling into the Championship this year.

Leeds endured a torrid campaign that saw two managerial dismissals before Sam Allardyce was handed the reins in the closing weeks of the season in a final scramble for salvation.

It didn't work, and Daniel Farke - formerly of Norwich City and, more recently, Borussia Mönchengladbach - now prepares to lead the club back into the Premier League instantaneously.

He has already completed deals for goalkeeper Karl Darlow and defender/holding midfielder Ethan Ampadu, and now could look to improve the Whites' centre further by signing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

Are Leeds trying to sign Glen Kamara?

According to a report from the Yorkshire Evening Post earlier this month, Leeds have looked at completing a deal for Kamara this summer, with the 27-year-old midfielder believed to hold a £5m release clause in his contract.

Leeds could do with another centre-midfielder following the departures of Brenden Aaronson and Marc Roca on loan this summer, and if Adams were to leave too, it would only intensify the need for another fresh face.

How good is Glen Kamara?

Having played 193 fixtures for the Gers since arriving from Dundee for a paltry £50k, scoring nine goals and supplying 11 assists, Kamara has been an integral part of the club's recent resurgence and has gleaned the Premiership and Scottish Cup.

The 52-cap Finland international was once called a "terrific footballer in possession" by former boss Steven Gerrard, and this can certainly play to his favour as Farke will likely target such a midfielder given his possession-based style - according to WhoScored, Kamara boasts a career average pass success rate of 89.3%.

While not a like-for-like replacement, the former Arsenal youngster could be the perfect remedy for Leeds if Adams does indeed secure a reported move away from west Yorkshire over the coming weeks.

Ampadu, arriving from Chelsea for £7m, played the defensive midfield role on loan at Spezia last term, while Kamara is efficient himself, if not boasting the same output as Adams.

The USMNT star has been praised as a "tackling machine" by pundit Kevin Campbell and ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles and the top 3% for blocks per 90, as per FBref.

Adams does not, however, boast the same level of ball-playing composure, and only completed 82% of his passes in the Premier League last season, whereas Kamara completed 89% in the Scottish first division.

And while Kamara did not enjoy the most successful of seasons last term, recording an average Sofascore rating of 6.7, his 7.01 score the previous campaign illustrates how effective he can be at his zenith.

Across the 21/22 term, he scored three goals and assists apiece, averaged 1.3 key passes per game, completed 91% of his passes and made one tackle per outing, praised as a "monster" by Gerrard.

That 'monster' tag indicates that he boasts the physicality and industriousness to thrive in Farke's system, and if Adams does indeed go, he would be an apt replacement given Ampadu has already been signed.