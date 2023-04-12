Should Leeds United manage to stave off the drop in the coming weeks, sporting director Victor Orta will no doubt be plotting to make a handful of notable additions in the summer window in order to improve the club's fortunes.

One area the Spaniard may well be keen to address is the centre-forward ranks, with current number nine Patrick Bamford having scored just five league goals since the start of last season, while Georginio Rutter is yet to score since his January arrival at Elland Road.

A possible solution to those goalscoring woes has emerged in the form of Italy international, Mateo Retegui, with the Whites having been named as one of the clubs who are interested in signing the Argentina-born marksman this summer.

Further reports indicate that the Yorkshire side are among a raft of Premier League clubs who have been offered the chance to sign the striker ahead of next season, with the two-cap ace - who could cost around €15m (£13m) - currently on loan at Tigre from parent club Boca Juniors.

Would Retegui be a good signing for Leeds?

A "complete forward" - as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig - Retegui has been in sparkling form in his temporary home to date, having scored 31 goals in just 53 games, as well as scoring a goal in each of his first two games at international level.

The belief would be that the goal machine would be able to continue that stellar form were he to make the move to England this summer, with Javi Gracia's side likely hoping that the former Talleres loanee can strike up a devastating attacking partnership with Italy colleague, Wilfried Gnonto.

While the duo's solitary appearance together for the Azzurri lasted just 22 minutes for Gnonto as the teenager was struck down by injury in the recent win over Malta, it could well be that the youthful pairing go on to be leading figures in Roberto Mancini's side moving forward.

In the case of Gnonto, the former FC Zurich ace is able to provide a direct and relentless threat from the flanks, with the young "firework" - as hailed by pundit Noel Whelan - notably ranking in the top 11% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for progressive carries.

Not just able to drive his side up the pitch, the 19-year-old - who has two goals and three assists to his name in the league this season for Leeds - can also offer a creative spark as he has averaged 1.1 key passes per game in the top-flight, ensuring he could be the man to deliver the goods for Retegui, both for his country and at Elland Road.

The 5 foot 7 speedster could also be able to work around the focal point that the 6 foot 2 striker is able to offer, with Retegui having been described as a "powerful direct centre forward that we don’t see much of in modern football" by journalist Daniel Edwards.

The Tigre ace could then operate as a loan striker supported by Gnonto in a wide berth, or the two men could also work in tandem as a striking partnership, with Edwards stating that the Leeds target has "thrived" playing in a "front two" for his current side.

Either way, it would be a truly exciting prospect for Orta and co to have that 'complete' duo wreaking havoc together next season in Yorkshire...