Leeds United could be set to continue their frantic end to the summer transfer window by acquiring another notable addition, with the Whites having only recently brought in the likes of Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev with the deadline now looming.

Will Leeds make any more signings?

According to the Daily Mail, the Yorkshire giants are said to have lodged an enquiry regarding the potential signing of West Bromwich Albion forward, Brandon Thomas-Asante, with the Baggies having only recently rejected a £2m offer from Stoke City for the 24-year-old.

As per journalist Tom Collomosse, the Hawthorns hierarchy are seemingly holding out for closer to £5m if they are to sanction the sale of the Englishman, with it yet to be seen if Daniel Farke and co are ready to match that asking price.

How good is Brandon Thomas-Asante?

There may be some trepidation among Leeds supporters at the prospect of signing a player who was playing his trade for League Two side Salford City only a year ago, although the Milton Keynes-born menace has certainly warranted the interest following his fine displays in the Championship of late.

Lauded for his "infectious" work rate by West Brom fan pundit Matt Smith, the 5 foot 11 ace - who previously bagged 30 goals in 126 games for his former employers - already boasts a haul of 12 goals in just 39 outings for his current side, having made a smooth transition to life in the second tier.

That impressive record has also seen the fleet-footed ace net three goals in only four appearances in all competitions so far this term, having established himself as a leading figure in attack for former Leeds assistant, Carlos Corberan's side.

As a player who can operate through the middle or on the flanks, Thomas-Asante - who has been dubbed "a pocket rocket" by teammate Jed Wallace - could well be the man to fill the shoes of Wilfried Gnonto in Farke's ranks, amid reports that the Italian is set to make a last-ditch move to Everton, after previously handing in a transfer request last month.

Much like the Baggies star, the diminutive Italian is also something of a "firework" in attack due to his dynamism and directness, according to pundit Noel Whelan, having enjoyed a promising debut campaign at Elland Road last time out after scoring four goals and providing four assists in 28 games in all competitions.

A player who can seemingly breeze past opponents, Thomas-Asante ranks in the top 12% among his European peers with regard to successful take-ons at an average of 1.35 per 90, with that record undoubtedly similar to what Gnonto has achieved across the last 365 days, with the teenager averaging 1.40 in that regard.

If Gnonto is to depart after just a solitary season in Yorkshire it would likely be something of a blow to the newly relegated side, although bringing in a figure who has already made his mark in the Championship could well represent the perfect antidote.

With the clock ticking towards the end of a summer of twists and turns, snapping up a potential Gnonto replacement like Thomas-Asante could be a perfect conclusion as far as Farke is concerned.