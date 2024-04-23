Leeds United fired themselves back into the top two in the Championship with a 4-3 win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside on Monday night.

The Whites found themselves 1-0 down and were pegged back to 2-2 during the first half but battled back both times to eventually pick up all three points against Michael Carrick's side.

Daniel Farke's men have, for now, moved up to second in the division, ahead of Ipswich Town who play Coventry City this week, in the race for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

There were a number of impressive performers across the park for Leeds on the night, and Wilfried Gnonto may have just proven that he is just too good for the Championship.

Wilfried Gnonto's performance against Middlesbrough in numbers

The Italy international was selected to play on the right of the attack ahead of Wales international Dan James and justified his position in the XI with a phenomenal display.

Gnonto has started the last two games for Leeds, having been a substitute in the previous two, and has showcased his quality at the top end of the pitch in both.

After five key passes and two 'big chances' created against Blackburn Rovers, the 20-year-old scored a goal and created a 'big chance' against Boro.

Wilfried Gnonto Vs Middlesbrough (22/04/2024) Minutes played 81 Goals 1 Big chances created 1 Assists 0 Duels won 11/15 Tackles 5 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the young speedster made a big impact in and out of possession, as he was dominant in physical duels to go along with his attacking efforts.

His goal may have been slightly offside but it was intelligent movement to spot the opportunity to make the run and an emphatic finish past Seny Dieng when in front of goal.

He was also unfortunate not to register an assist during the first half as his strong drive and clever ball through to Patrick Bamford was met with a weak finish from the forward, who gave the goalkeeper a chance to claw it away.

Why Wilfried Gnonto is too good for the Championship

After the match, analyst Ben Mattinson named Gnonto as one of the players who is "too good for the Championship" and it is hard to disagree with that comment.

In just 17 league starts for the Whites this season, the 20-year-old star has contributed with eight goals and five 'big chances' created for Farke's side. That means that he has averaged a goal or a 'big chance' created every 1.31 starts on average.

This shows that the electric forward, who MOTLeedsNews writer Dan Carter handed a 8/10 match rating against Boro and hailed him as 'frightening', has been superb when called upon by the German head coach from the start, with a consistent delivery of goals and high-quality chances created.

Gnonto also ranked within the top 19% of Premier League attacking midfielders and wingers for assists per 90 (0.27) last season as Leeds were relegated from the top-flight, with four assists in 14 starts.

The young gem has, therefore, already showcased his quality in the Premier League, a higher league than the Championship, and this is further evidence that the forward is too good for the second tier.

His performance against Middlesbrough was another step in the right direction, for him and the team, and, hopefully, he will be plying his trade in the top-flight for the Whites next season.