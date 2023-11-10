Leeds United return to Championship action after eight days on Saturday as they host Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road before the November international break.

The Whites head into this match off the back of an impressive 1-0 win over Leicester City last time out - thanks to a goal from Georgino Rutter.

However, head coach Daniel Farke has some injury issues to contend with ahead of this clash as Pascal Struijk is out with a hernia, whilst Patrick Bamford and Charlie Cresswell are also doubts.

Joe Gelhardt, Jamie Shackleton, and Stuart Dallas are all unavailable for selection with their respective injury issues, and Djed Spence will also watch on from the sidelines after suffering from tonsillitis.

How could the Whites line up against Plymouth on Saturday? Here is our predicted XI for the match, with three changes to the team that beat the league leaders...

1 Illan Meslier - GK

In goal, the French youngster looks set to keep his place as Farke has selected him in all 15 of the club's league matches this season and he kept a clean sheet against the Foxes - his sixth of the campaign.

2 Luke Ayling - RB

The first change that could be made is the experienced Luke Ayling coming in for Archie Gray, in order to give the 17-year-old ace a rest ahead of potentially featuring for his county during the international break.

He has already played 19 games for club and country this season and Farke could look to avoid burnout by bringing the veteran full-back in.

Ayling has started eight matches this term and showcased his defensive capabilities with 2.8 tackles and interceptions per match across 14 outings in total.

3 Joe Rodon - CB

Lining up at the heart of the defence, the Tottenham Hotspur loanee should keep his place after another eye-catching display against Leicester last time out.

The Wales international won 100% (3/3) of his duels and completed 86% (43/50) of his attempted passes as he helped his side to keep a clean sheet against the likes of Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

4 Liam Cooper - CB

The second change that could be made to the XI is an enforced one thanks to the aforementioned injury to Struijk, which means that he will miss out on Saturday.

Cooper is an experienced operator, who was an unused substitute against Leicester, and could slot straight into the left-side of the defence next to Rodon as a left-footed central defender.

The Scotland international has started three league matches this season and played seven games in total, which could allow him to hit the ground running as Struijk's replacement as he has already had a taste of first-team action.

5 Sam Byram - LB

At left-back, the summer signing on a free transfer from Norwich City could keep his place ahead of Junior Firpo, thanks to his strong showings this season.

Byram has started 12 league matches so far this term and has delivered consistently impressive defensive displays with three tackles and interceptions and 4.4 ball recoveries per match, which shows that he is able to win the ball back for his side multiple times per game.

6 Glen Kamara - CM

In the middle of the park, the former Glasgow Rangers dynamo must start after his phenomenal performance against the Foxes last week.

Statistic Kamara vs Leicester (via Sofascore) Sofascore rating 7.4 Dribbles completed Four Duels won Seven Key passes Two Pass accuracy 89%

As you can see in the table above, the central midfielder produced an impressive display with his contributions in and out of possession to help Leeds to a huge three points against the league leaders, which is why he should be in the XI.

7 Ethan Ampadu - CM

Alongside the Finland international, Ampadu should keep his position in midfield as the 23-year-old battler has enjoyed a strong start to life at Elland Road since his move from Chelsea.

The former Sheffield United loanee has started all 15 of the club's league matches so far this season and has caught the eye with 3.8 tackles and interceptions per game as he has showcased his ability to consistently disrupt opposition attacks to win possession back for his side.

8 RW - Dan James

The Wales international provided the corner from which Rutter's winning goal against Leicester was scored and should retain his place on the right side of the attack.

He has scored two goals in his last two matches and has contributed with three goals and four assists in ten Championship starts so far this season, which shows that the speedster can be a difference-maker at the top end of the pitch at this level.

9 AM - Wilfried Gnonto

The third and final change that we are predicting for this game is Wilfried Gnonto - who was once dubbed "powerful" by journalist Josh Bunting - coming in to replace Joel Piroe, who has been in less-than-impressive form of late.

Over his last seven appearances, the Dutch marksman has produced one goal and one assist and has gone four matches without a goal - after four strikes in his first five outings.

Meanwhile, Gnonto has only started one of his last five games and registered an assist - against Norwich - in those outings. The 20-year-old ace has only started six times in the league this season and Piroe's poor form could provide him with an opportunity to catch the eye this weekend.

10 LW - Crysencio Summerville

The inclusion of this talented whiz is not a difficult one to explain. He has been in superb form since the Whites were relegated from the Premier League.

Summerville has contributed with six goals and four assists in ten league starts for Leeds this term and has the ability to be a match-winner with his terrific quality at the top end of the pitch, which is why he should retain his place on the left flank.

11 ST - Georgino Rutter

Finally, the French marksman should continue to lead the line as he is enjoying a phenomenal Championship campaign and scored the winning goal against Leicester last time out.

The talented magician has conjured up an outstanding 14 'big chances' for his teammates so far this season and has the creative quality to open up the Plymouth defence on Saturday.