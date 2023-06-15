US Open star Rickie Fowler has admitted that he could soon own a stake in Leeds United, along with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, following 49ers Enterprises' recent takeover of the club.

How will the takeover benefit Leeds?

It's all change at Elland Road this summer, with so much going on that supporters barely have any time to breathe. The Whites' relegation from the Premier League has led to the club searching for a new manager, while a sporting director also has to come in, following Victor Orta's exit.

Perhaps the biggest news of the lot is the 49ers' takeover, however, with the deal going through recently and heralding the start of a new era at Leeds.

The hope is that it makes the Whites a more financially powerful force moving forward, and despite heading down into the second tier, they will hopefully still be able to spend big on signings and work on improving other aspects of the club, including redeveloping Elland Road.

It could even be that golfing star and Leeds fan Fowler, who has placed as high as fourth in the world ranking in the past, invests in the club, following a fresh update.

What's the situation with Rickie Fowler?

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of this week's US Open, Fowler admitted that he could eventually own a stake in Leeds along with Spieth and Thomas, also joking about Whites fan Billy Foster, who caddies for Matt Fitzpatrick:

"Not yet, technically. There is the group that's moving forward with being involved with Leeds. Myself, JT (Justin Thomas) and Jordan (Spieth) potentially will be a part of it. "He (Foster) didn't know about it from the start. But we told him after knowing he is a huge Leeds United supporter. It's cool to have those opportunities. I know we are looking into it. It will be fun if we get to be a part of it. If not, we will continue to root for Leeds to see if we can help out Billy."

This is exciting to hear from a Leeds perspective, at a time when celebrity owners are all the rage, not least at Wrexham, where Hollywood pair Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have transformed the club, guiding them into League 2.

They have shown the power that having famous owners can have, in terms of marketing the club and giving it a bigger worldwide following, so having Fowler, Spieth and Thomas as part of the Whites could be hugely beneficial off the pitch.

While relegation was clearly bitterly disappointing, things do appear to be heading in the right direction under the 49ers - now it's a case of nailing both the managerial and sporting director appointments.