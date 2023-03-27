Leeds United are reportedly interested in welcoming back Kalvin Phillips to Elland Road this summer, with the England international having endured a miserable debut campaign at Manchester City thus far.

What's the latest on Kalvin Phillips to Leeds?

According to the Daily Star, the Whites are seemingly said to be plotting to re-sign the 27-year-old at the end of the season, despite having only allowed the midfielder to depart on a £42m deal back in July.

The report outlines that while the 26-cap machine is also attracting interest from West Ham United, the Yorkshire outfit are keen to bring their former asset back to the club, having reportedly seen a loan approach rejected by the Premier League champions in January.

The Leeds native is facing an uncertain future at the Etihad having failed to make a single top-flight start this season, with that fact said to have put other clubs in the division 'on alert'.

Should Leeds re-sign Phillips?

There is no doubt that it has been a grim last few months for the £150k-per-week man in his new surroundings, with Phillips having been restricted to just two starts in all competitions this term, having also struggled for form and fitness for much of the campaign.

Branded "overweight" by City boss Pep Guardiola following his return from World Cup duty, the 5 foot 10 maestro has failed to truly earn the faith of the serial-winning Spaniard, having simply been unable to dislodge fellow midfielder, Rodri, from his deep-lying berth.

Despite those woes, the experienced ace was selected by Gareth Southgate for England's win over Italy on Thursday evening, going on to produce a solid, albeit unspectacular display in the centre of the park, doing the 'selfless dirty work' in order to allow both Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice to thrive, as per 90min's Tom Gott.

That rare outing may have had obvious signs of rust - as Phillips lost possession on ten occasions - although it will have showcased to Javi Gracia and co that there is undoubtedly still a quality player in there who is simply in need of a regular run of games.

Hailed as a "monster" by ex-Premier League star Yannick Bolasie in the recent past, the local hero could seemingly aim to pick up where he left off with the Whites were he to make a summer move, having previously racked up 234 appearances in all competitions for the club.

The signing of the academy graduate could allow Gracia to move on compatriot Marc Roca at the end of the season, with the former Bayern Munich man - who only arrived at the start of the campaign - having failed to truly impress so far.

The 26-year-old has been described as not a "Premier League footballer" by talkSPORT pundit Adrian Durham as a marker of his struggles, with it potentially an ideal opportunity to ditch the former Espanyol man were Phillips to return.

That difference in quality between the pair is illustrated by the fact that last season the latter man averaged a standout 2.7 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game, as well as enjoying an 82% pass accuracy rate to showcase his ball-winning prowess and composure in possession, while Roca has so far averaged just two tackles and 0.9 interceptions this term, while also recording an 80% pass accuracy rate.

Equally, Phillips also ranks in the top 1% for blocks, the top 3% for tackles and the top 9% for interceptions among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues to further indicate his relentless work ethic, while the current Leeds man ranks in just the top 45%, the top 23% and the top 41% for those same three metrics, respectively.

With the Englishman likely to be able to make a smooth transition back into the side if he is to return in the near future, that reunion would likely prove far more rewarding than sticking by a player such as Roca who is hardly pulling up any trees at present.