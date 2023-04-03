Leeds United will no doubt still be licking their wounds following Saturday's 4-1 defeat away to league leaders Arsenal, although the relegation strugglers have little time to dwell on that north London drubbing, with a crunch encounter with Nottingham Forest to come on Tuesday evening.

Ahead of a clash between two clubs who are desperately trying to stave off the drop, Whites boss Javi Gracia will likely be pondering any potential selection changes for the visit of the Garibaldi, with alterations needing to be made to put their weekend woes behind them.

One man who should well be facing the axe for tomorrow's pivotal clash is summer signing, Luis Sinisterra, with the £21m man having produced a "poor" performance against the Gunners last time out, as per Leeds Live journalist, Beren Cross.

Should Sinisterra start against Forest?

The former Feyenoord ace has been heralded as the man to fill the void of former talisman Raphinha - with journalist Conor McGilligan dubbing him an "idyllic Raphinha replacement" earlier this month - yet the 23-year-old has thus far been unable to live up to the hype since his arrival at Elland Road.

The Colombia international has scored just twice in 14 Premier League games in what has been an injury-hit campaign to date, having failed to replicate the standout form that he showcased in Rotterdam after providing 64 goal contributions in 113 games for the Eredivisie side.

The 5 foot 10 winger's woes were laid bare against Mikel Arteta's side as he was arguably the "poorest out of the lot", according to pundit Shaun Derry, having failed to warrant his return to the starting lineup for the first time since the draw with rivals Manchester United back in February.

As Derry noted, Sinisterra was "sloppy" and "loose" in possession, having notably lost the ball on 13 occasions from his 32 touches, ensuring that he squandered possession on average once every 2.5 touches.

That grim record ensured that the misfiring dud only achieved a pass accuracy rate of 50% at the Emirates before being hooked just after the hour mark, with the £65k-per-week man also winning just nine of his 22 total duels as a marker of his woes off the ball.

As the aforementioned Cross noted, the seven-cap speedster looked 'miles off it fitness-wise', with such a rusty outing perhaps to be expected of a player who has now started just three league games since hosting Fulham back in October.

With that in mind, it may be better for Sinisterra to be eased back into the fray in a more gradual manner off the bench, with Gracia and co unable to afford any passengers in what could potentially be a season-defining game against Steve Cooper's men on Tuesday evening.