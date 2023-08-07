Leeds United's relegation down to the Championship has resulted in a host of first-team players deciding to move on from Elland Road during the summer transfer window.

Who has left Leeds United this summer?

The Whites have allowed Max Wober, Robin Koch, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, and Brenden Aaronson to allow leave on loan until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

They have also sold Rodrigo, who scored 13 top-flight goals last season, and Tyler Roberts, whilst Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles were released upon the expiry of their respective contracts.

Read the latest Leeds transfer news HERE...

That does not appear to be the end of the outgoing business, though, as Football Insider have reported that Daniel Farke expects Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville to move on before the end of the window.

The outlet added that Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace are one of the Premier League teams interested in signing the exciting forward from the club.

Who could replace Crysencio Summerville for Leeds?

Leeds could land Farke a replacement for Summerville by securing a deal to sign reported transfer target Grady Diangana, who has been valued at £7m, from West Bromwich Albion.

The former England U21 international is an exciting winger who can get fans off their seats in anticipation when he receives the ball if the German head coach can get him back to his best.

Diangana produced four goals and six 'big chances' created in 21 Championship starts for the Baggies last season but his best form came back in the 2019/20 promotion-winning campaign for his current club. The magical dynamo scored eight goals and provided eight 'big chances' in 23 league starts.

This means that the English maestro either scored or created a 'big chance' once every 1.44 starts on average at the peak of his powers, which shows that he has the potential to make a big impact at the top end of the pitch on a regular basis.

Summerville, meanwhile, managed four goals and two 'big chances' created for Leeds across 28 appearances and 12 starts in the Premier League last term.

The 21-year-old is yet to prove himself on a consistent basis but his fleeting top-flight displays suggest that the potential is there for the forward to chip in with goals and assists from a wide position, which is backed up by his return of 14 goals and 12 assists in 30 U21 matches club.

He also started the opening game of the 2023/24 Championship campaign on Sunday against Cardiff City and caught the eye with a goal and an assist in a 2-2 draw.

The talented Dutchman's exit, if a move does go through before the deadline, would initially be a blow to Farke as Leeds would lose one of their match-winning players due to his ability to make things happen in the final third.

That is why the signing of Diangana, who journalist Graeme Jones claimed has the "potential for magic", could be crucial for the Whites as the 25-year-old whiz is a similar profile of forward who could change games with his knack for scoring goals and creating big chances for his teammates.

There is no guarantee that the Baggies dynamo will be able to return to the form he previously showed in the Championship but Farke is a manager who has been able to develop attacking talents like Emiliano Buendia and James Maddison, which bodes well for his chances of helping Diangana to thrive.