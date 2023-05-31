Leeds United could consider Graham Potter to be their next new permanent manager in the Championship, according to reports.

Is Sam Allardyce leaving Leeds?

The Whites had their relegation to the second tier confirmed last weekend following the 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and question marks quickly arose surrounding the future of Sam Allardyce having failed to guide his team to safety during his four games in charge.

The Times have reported that the Yorkshire outfit are set to hold internal talks with the 68-year-old regarding staying in the job and rebuilding the project in a bid to jump back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking next season, but there has been a couple of names doing the rounds as to who could replace him should he leave.

Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola, Brendan Rodgers and West Bromwich’s Albion Carlos Corberan are just three of several candidates to have been linked so far, though Andrea Radrizzani and the 49ers may now have set their sights on Potter.

Are Leeds appointing Potter?

According to The Daily Mail, Chelsea’s former manager Graham Potter has emerged as an “intriguing name” for the potential vacancy at Leeds. The Whites would “suit” the 48-year-old where he could transform the club “from the bottom up”, not to mention he would find “promising young players’ to work with, and it’s stated that there is “no shortage of interest” in the role.

Potter’s time at Chelsea didn’t go as well as hoped, but you can’t deny the sensational job that he did at Brighton where he was praised for his “high pressing” football by journalist Josh Bunting and called a "superb manager" by Sky journalist Melissa Reddy, so whilst this move could be a risk, it may be one worth taking for Leeds.

The Solihull-born coach, whose preferred formation is a 3-4-2-1, has an excellent record in LS11, winning four, drawing three and losing just one of eight meetings, as per Transfermarkt, so imagine the magic he could work if he was the man in charge of the home side.

Finally, Potter shares the same agent, Wasserman, as Weston McKennie, Adam Forshaw, Brenden Aaronson, Sam Greenwood, Luis Sinisterra and Crysencio Summerville, so this existing representative connection could potentially give them a small advantage should they want to try and get a move for their managerial target over the line.