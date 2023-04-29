Leeds United's bid for Premier League survival continues on Sunday afternoon, with the Yorkshire side set to take on AFC Bournemouth with the aim of ending their recent four-game run without a win.

While the Elland Road outfit did stop the rot with a draw against Leicester City in midweek after suffering three successive defeats prior to that, Javi Gracia's men are currently in a perilous position, with a return to the second tier a very real possibility.

In need of a positive result this time around, the Whites are faced with a Cherries side who look to be edging ever closer to securing their own top-flight status, with the south coast outfit now seven points clear of the drop following their win over bottom-side Southampton just a few days ago.

Leeds go into that mouthwatering meeting having come out on top when the two sides previously met back in November, with then-boss Jesse Marsch steering his team to a thrilling, 4-3 victory on home soil, despite having been 3-1 down on the day.

One man who was integral to that second-half comeback was peripheral figure, Sam Greenwood, with it perhaps time for the promising Englishman to be handed the chance to yet again run riot against Gary O'Neil's men.

Will Greenwood start against Bournemouth?

With Patrick Bamford having suffered a 'dreadful miss' last time out - as per Yorkshire Evening Post's Graham Smyth - it may be wise to push leading scorer Rodrigo into a centre-forward berth, leaving a space available to be filled in the number ten berth.

Although the obvious candidate for that role would be summer signing Brenden Aaronson, the United States international has "failed to make the step up from the Austrian Bundesliga to the Premier League", according to writer Zach Lowy, having scored just once and provided only three assists in the league this term.

As such, rather than looking to the 22-year-old to offer a creative spark in a playmaking role, Gracia could instead turn to young Greenwood from the start against the Cherries, despite the 21-year-old having started just two league games this season.

While the former Arsenal man has only recorded three goal involvements in the top flight this term, the £30k-per-week man registered two of those in the reverse fixture against tomorrow's opponents, scoring once and providing one assist in that 4-3 triumph.

The Sunderland-born ace was notably hailed as "phenomenal" by BBC pundit James McFadden for his goal to help spark the comeback on the day, whipping the ball into the roof of the net from range in exquisite fashion.

It was also Greenwood's corner that was subsequently headed home by captain Liam Cooper to draw the home side level, with the playmaker able to provide three key passes in total after replacing Aaronson just after the break.

That stunning cameo earned the 5 foot 11 ace a standout 8.2 match rating, as per Sofascore - the highest of any player for either side - having been lauded for his 'huge quality' in helping to drag his side to victory, as per Leeds Live's Beren Cross.

The hope will be that the young gem can replicate those feats at the Vitality Stadium, with Greenwood potentially representing something of a secret weapon for Gracia and co.