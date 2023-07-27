Leeds United target Gustavo Hamer has refused the opportunity to sign a new contract at Coventry City amid interest from Elland Road, according to fresh reports.

Is Gustavo Hamer leaving Coventry?

Since joining from PEC Zwolle back in 2020, Hamer, whose natural role is defensive midfield, has become a regular feature of Mark Robins’ first team having made 42 Championship starts from 46 matches last season, but there’s a strong possibility that he could be on the move during the ongoing window.

The Dutchman’s contract is set to expire in less than a year meaning that his side are now presented with their final opportunity to cash in for a decent fee, and should he depart, he won’t be short of potential suitors having established himself as their second best-performing player during the previous campaign with a WhoScored match rating of 7.26.

Back in May 2022, Sussex Live claimed that the Whites were keeping tabs on the 26-year-old so the hierarchy are clearly long-term admirers, and Football League World more recently suggested that Daniel Farke and the 49ers are preparing an ambitious raid this summer.

Speaking during a recent interview, Robins was asked about the future of his central talisman with regards to him putting pen to paper on fresh terms and hinted that the final decision will ultimately come down to the player. He said: “I have got nothing new to add on that or share with anybody. I think that will become clearer as we move forward, but that’s entirely down to Gus.”

Are Leeds signing Gustavo Hamer?

According to Voetbal Rotterdam (via MOT Leeds News), Coventry have offered Hamer a new contract but he "hasn't signed it" as a result of growing admiration from Leeds.

Fulham and newly-promoted Burnley also hold an "interest" in the midfielder, and the outlet states that the attention from the trio of clubs mentioned above "looks to be stopping" their target from committing his future in the Midlands.

Former Coventry goalkeeper Marko Marosi previously hailed Hamer an “unbelievable” player during his time at the club so the fact that the defensive midfielder is reluctant to extend his stay is a massive boost for Farke, because it shows that he could be tempted by the project at Leeds, albeit Fulham and Burnley are also two very attractive prospects.

The Sky Blues’ £6.5k-per-week earner racked up an impressive 19 goal contributions (ten assists and nine goals) in the second-tier last season, alongside whipping 174 crosses into the box which was higher than any other member of his squad, via FBRef, with this remarkable attacking form seeing him receive nine man-of-the-match awards.

The Whites could be handed a small advantage over the Cottagers and the Clarets in their pursuit of Hamer due to the fact that he shares the same agent, CAA Stellar, as Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Daniel James, so his representative will already have had previous dealings with Leeds chiefs, something which they can use to benefit them once again this time around.