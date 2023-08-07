Leeds United have been told that £12m could be enough to sign Coventry City defensive midfielder Gustavo Hamer this summer, but The Sky Blues are still desperate to keep him.

Is Gustavo Hamer leaving Coventry?

The Dutchman’s contract is set to expire in less than a year, meaning that this window will be the Sky Blues’ final opportunity to cash in should they not want to lose their prized asset for free. Having established himself as their overall top-performing player with a WhoScored match rating of 7.26 last season, excluding Luke McNally who has left, he won’t be short of potential suitors should he depart.

Building Society Arena boss Mark Robins was recently asked about speculation surrounding the 26-year-old’s future at the Championship club, to which he replied: “I have got nothing new to add on that or share with anybody. I think that will become clearer as we move forward, but that’s entirely down to Gus.”

Read The Latest Leeds Transfer News HERE...

Voetbal Rotterdam reported last month that the central talisman has been offered a new deal by the Midlands outfit but revealed that he hasn’t signed it amid interest from the Whites, Fulham and Burnley, who are stopping him from putting pen to paper, and should Daniel Farke want to secure his target in the final weeks of the window, he now knows how much cash will need to be put on the table.

Are Leeds signing Gustavo Hamer?

According to Football Insider, Leeds and other admirers will have to pay “upwards” of £12m if they want to sign Hamer this summer. The Elland Road outfit are claimed to still be monitoring the midfielder, though it’s stated that Coventry are “desperate” to keep hold of him as they look to make the top six once again.

City are “likely to ask” for an eight-figure fee following the £20m sale of Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting CP and are “willing to risk” losing him for nothing next summer having already rejected a player-plus-cash bid from Burnley.

How many goals has Gustavo Hamer scored?

In the Championship last season, Hamer racked up 19 goal contributions (ten assists and nine goals) in 41 appearances, which is an extremely impressive return for someone who is naturally a defensive midfielder, so it would be a massive coup should he decide to make the move to Leeds.

The Itajai native, who’s sponsored by Adidas, also ranked in the 96th percentile for shots and whipped 174 crosses into the box which was more than any of his fellow teammates, via FBRef, with this outstanding form in the final third seeing him receive nine man-of-the-match awards from WhoScored.

Coventry’s “creative” wizard, as hailed by journalist Josh Bunting, who has the versatility to operate in five different positions, additionally shares the same agent, CAA Stellar, as Luke Ayling, Daniel James and Patrick Bamford. This existing connection that his representative already has to the club could give them a small advantage should they try to get a deal over the line in the weeks ahead.