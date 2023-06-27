Leeds United "will be at the table" to sign Coventry City talisman Gustavo Hamer this summer, according to Sky Sports pundit and former professional Paul Robinson.

Who is Gustavo Hamer?

Hamer is naturally a defensive midfielder who currently plies his trade at the Building Society Arena having moved there from PEC Zwolle back in 2020. He’s gone on to become a regular feature of Mark Robins’ side having started 42 out of the 46 Championship games last season.

However, the 26-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the next campaign meaning that the ongoing transfer window is the Sky Blues’ final big opportunity to cash in should they not want to risk losing him for free, and should that be the case, he won’t be short of potential suitors having had long-term admirers at Elland Road.

Back in May 2022, Sussex Live reported that the Whites were monitoring the progress of the Netherlands international, and despite a deal failing to materialise at the time, Football League World have recently claimed that they are plotting a second, more ambitious raid in the coming weeks.

Are Leeds signing Hamer?

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Robinson claimed that Leeds will want Hamer again but admitted that they are likely to face stiff competition from several other teams in the hunt to secure his signature. He said:

“He’s a realistic target but I think Leeds will be at the table with a lot of other clubs. With a year left on his contract – after an excellent season – Coventry will be reluctant to sell to a competitor. They got themselves in the playoffs and they won’t be wanting to sell to a direct rival. It will be a difficult market.”

What could Hamer bring to Elland Road?

Leeds will know that Hamer’s usual role is to protect the backline which is proven by him winning 68 tackles last season - more than any other member of his squad as per FBRef - but it was the offensive aspect of play that he really excelled in.

Coventry’s £6.5k-per-week earner posted 19 goal contributions (ten assists and nine goals) in 41 Championship outings, which saw him receive nine man-of-the-match awards. He also recorded 174 crosses, again higher than his peers, so he’s always looking to create chances for his fellow teammates.

Finally, Hamer, who has been lauded a “creative” individual by journalist Josh Bunting, shares the same agent, CAA Stellar, as Luke Ayling, Daniel James and Patrick Bamford, so this existing connection that their representative has to the club could potentially hand them a small advantage should they try to get a deal over the line.