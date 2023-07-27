Daniel Farke's Leeds United kick off their Championship campaign with a clash against Cardiff City at Elland Road in less than two weeks.

Who have Leeds signed so far this summer?

Versatile ace Ethan Ampadu is the only official addition to the German head coach's squad to date after he joined on a permanent deal from Premier League outfit Chelsea.

However, Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is reportedly closing in on a £5m move to west Yorkshire and Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow could also arrive as a third signing ahead of the opening match against the Welsh team.

That may not be the end of their business, though, as they have recently been linked with interest in Coventry star Gustavo Hamer, who is a player with the potential to be Farke's next version of current Aston Villa magician Emiliano Buendia.

How many goals did Gustavo Hamer score last season?

The 26-year-old wizard scored 11 goals in 44 Championship appearances for the team that lost in the play-off final to Luton Town at Wembley.

Hamer, who was once lauded as "unbelievable" by former teammate Marko Marosi, proved himself to be capable of making a huge impact at the top end of the pitch from a midfield position with both his ability to score and create goals at that level.

The 5 foot 7 maestro racked up ten assists to go along with his strikes and created 16 'big chances' for his teammates in total, which shows that the talented gem was able to offer a significant goal threat whilst also being able to open up the opposition's defence on a regular basis.

Hamer averaged a superb Sofascore rating of 7.35, which is 0.35 higher than any Leeds player produced in the top-flight last season, and would arrive at Elland Road as a proven Championship performer with time on his side to get even better.

He could, therefore, become Farke's next Buendia as the Argentine wizard, who stands at 5 foot 8, was a prominent figure in both of the manager's promotions to the Premier League during his time at Norwich City.

The 26-year-old sensation scored eight goals and assisted 12 in 35 matches throughout the 2018/19 campaign before he enjoyed a phenomenal 2020/21 season, which saw him plunder a staggering 15 goals and 16 assists from a wide midfield position.

Buendia was also a hard-working attacker who liked to win possession back for his team, with 3.5 tackles and interceptions per match during the second title win.

In the most recent term under Farke's management, the Argentina international created 18 'big chances' for his teammates and earned himself the Championship Player of the Season award for being the most impressive star within the division.

Hamer, who made 3.4 tackles and interceptions per game last season, is a player with similar qualities to Buendia, albeit in a more central position in midfield, as they are both combative - despite being small in stature - workhorses who also provide immense quality in possession as scorers and creators.

Farke and Leeds must now push to win the race for the Dutch phenomenon's signature as he could slot straight into the team as a proven Championship star over the coming weeks and months.