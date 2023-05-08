Leeds United are in a desperate situation in the Premier League and it would not be a surprise if the higher powers at Elland Road were already planning for the Championship next season.

The appointment of Sam Allardyce was a final throw of the dice by the Yorkshire outfit but with tough games against West Ham United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur to come, Leeds will need luck on their side.

Who could leave Leeds United this summer?

If the worst were to happen and Leeds did go down, it is hard to imagine star players such as Rodrigo, Wilfried Gnonto and Tyler Adams remaining at the club, as all three would surely attract interest from a top league in the summer.

Adams in particular has already been touted as an option for the likes of Newcastle United following a solid debut season at Elland Road, which sees him ranked as the third-best performer according to WhoScored.

While Leeds' form in the absence of the former RB Leipzig man has been worrying to say the least, and they would surely miss a player of his quality next season, the Yorkshire outfit may already have a dream replacement for the USA international at the club in Darko Gyabi.

How good is Darko Gyabi?

Relegation to the Championship could be exactly what a player such as Gyabi needs in order to kickstart his career at Leeds, having struggled for game time since joining from Manchester City last summer.

The teen midfielder signed in a deal worth £5m but he has been limited to just one substitute appearance in the Premier League so far this campaign, despite the woes of Weston McKennie and Marc Roca in recent weeks - with the Athletic's Phil Hay suggesting in a recent Q and A that they were far too easy for opposition sides to bully.

Instead, Gyabi has been making a name for himself in Premier League 2 with Leeds, contributing two goals and three assists in 18 appearances so far this term.

Journalist Joe Donohue was in attendance as the 19-year-old dominated proceedings at that level in March and was quick to sing his praises on Twitter.

He wrote: "Darko Gyabi's performance tonight is the most complete midfield display by any Leeds player, at any level, (I've seen) this season. Passing, strength, presence, awareness, use of his body - class.

"Gyabi has toyed with Derby at every opportunity. Plays with an attitude, dynamism & real vitality."

If he can live up to his obvious potential and is afforded more opportunities next season at Elland Road, there seems no reason why he couldn't be the man to replace Adams in this Leeds side.