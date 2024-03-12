Leeds United had a squad clear out last summer following their relegation from the Premier League, as they allowed a number of first-team players to move on either permanently or on loan.

The likes of Rasmus Kristensen, Jack Harrison, Max Wober, Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson, and Marc Roca all left on loan, whilst Tyler Roberts and Rodrigo were sold, and Luis Sinisterra has since been sold to Bournemouth.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Whites will go on to regret any of the decisions made on any of those departures in the years to come.

Famously, Leeds lived to regret their decision to cash in on French forward Eric Cantona to bitter rivals Manchester United in November 1992, as they had a big shocker with him.

Why Leeds sold Eric Cantona

It was reported that the attacker did not have the best relationship with then-manager Howard Wilkinson, having had a falling-out with the boss, and that opened the door to an exit from Elland Road.

They were not prepared to rule out a move away from Yorkshire for the gem due to the 'toxicity' around him at the club, which allowed the Red Devils to swoop in and sign him for just £1m.

It was reported to be £1.6m at the time of the move before it was later revealed that the actual fee was £600k less, with the initial valuation given to temper the frustration of Leeds supporters.

In less than one full year at the club, Cantona had racked up 14 goals and five assists in 34 appearances in all competitions, and The Mirror claimed that high-profile stars within the squad could see the potential he had.

Unfortunately, that was not enough to make up for the fractured relationship with Wilkinson, and Leeds had to watch on as the France international went on to become a legend in England with Manchester United.

Eric Cantona's Manchester United career in numbers

The legendary star hit the ground running at Old Trafford with a terrific return of nine goals and 11 assists in 22 Premier League matches during the 1992/93 campaign.

Cantona then plundered a staggering 18 goals and 12 assists in 34 outings in the top-flight throughout the subsequent season, which earned him the PFA Players' Player of the Year award in the division, which shows how highly he was rated by his peers.

Eric Cantona (Manchester United) Premier League Appearances Goals Assists 1992/93 22 9 11 1993/94 34 18 12 1994/95 21 12 5 1995/96 30 14 11 1996/97 36 11 12 Stats via Transfermarkt

As you can see in the table above, the former Leeds star consistently provided quality as both a scorer and a creator of goals to help United to win four Premier League titles in those five seasons.

The mercurial talent, who former teammate Peter Schmeichel claimed "oozed confidence", ended his playing career with 81 goals and 62 assists in 183 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions.

Leeds, therefore, had a big shocker when they sold him for £1m, even with his less-than-ideal relationship with the manager, as he went on to win a Player of the Year award in the top-flight and played a crucial role in their rivals winning four of the next five league titles.