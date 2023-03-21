Leeds United's season has been a fast-paced and highly-stressful one, with transfer upheaval, relegation struggles and a managerial switch around which now has Javi Gracia as the proposed man to lead the Whites to safety.

A recent string of decent results has propelled his side up the Premier League table, such is the tightness between those bottom nine sides, and lying in 14th might give a false sense of security to a side that under the surface are only two points from the relegation zone themselves.

This daylight between them and West Ham United, plus the looming international break, has clearly spurred the staff at the Yorkshire club to switch focus slightly and look to the future; a future where they are hopefully still playing Premier League football.

Should they retain their status, it was noted yesterday by Il Romanista (via Sport Witness) that they are one of the clubs vying for Hakan Calhanoglu, who could leave this summer. This comes just weeks after another report suggested they were ready to bid €25m (£22m) for his services too.

With further financial troubles haunting Inter Milan once again, Gracia could look to capitalise by tying down this tricky Turkish maestro as the potential successor to former fan favourite Pablo Hernandez.

How good is Hakan Calhanoglu?

With electric quick feet and a technical prowess beyond anything currently at the club, what he lacks in pace he more than makes up for with his ability on the ball.

During his time across Europe, where he has plied his trade at various top clubs, the Turk has always earned a reputation as someone who could create from anywhere on the pitch. This helps to explain how he maintained 28 goals and 29 assists across 115 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen, and a further 32 goals and 48 assists for AC Milan too, via Transfermarkt.

Even at 29 years old, in the midst of his prime years, when compared to other midfielders across Europe, he ranks in the top 4% for shots, the top 2% for assists and, unsurprisingly, the top 1% for shot-creating actions per 90, via FBref.

It is therefore hardly a shock to see him branded capable of "magic" by journalist Deji Faremi, who saw his claim supported by a former manager of the magician. Fatih Terim noted: "We have many important players of absolute value. We can count on and trust, for example, Hakan Calhanoglu who in my opinion has now become a phenomenon, a Serie A champion."

This unbridled creativity does draw comparisons with Hernandez, who was a key component in Marcelo Bielsa's success in returning the club to the top flight.

In the season before their promotion, the Spaniard recorded 12 goals and 12 assists, before a further 18 goal contributions the campaign following would help them finally escape the Championship.

In the former term, he would average a whopping 7.52 average rating, as again his lack of speed was forgotten due to the immense quality he boasted. Hernandez is comfortably one of the most gifted players to grace Elland Road in recent memory, but Calhanoglu could just challenge that position should he hit form upon making this potential move.