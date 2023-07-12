Leeds United return to action with a pre-season friendly encounter with rivals Manchester United in Oslo later today, with new boss Daniel Farke likely hoping to make a positive start to his preparations for the upcoming Championship campaign.

One potential concern that the German tactician will have going into that meeting with Erik ten Hag's side is the club's lack of transfer business so far, with no new faces having arrived at Elland Road following their drop into the second tier.

While that fact was likely impacted by the uncertainty over the managerial role prior to Farke's appointment - as well as the change of ownership - the hope will be that the Whites can now truly kickstart the window by making some much-needed additions in the near future.

According to The Athletic's Phil Hay, one man who has been a "long-standing" target for the Yorkshire giants is Coventry City sensation, Gustavo Hamer, with the former Netherlands youth international having been part of the side that reached the play-off final last season.

While Leeds are likely to face competition from Premier League side, Burnley for the 26-year-old, the hope will be that Farke and co can persuade the 5 foot 7 ace to aid in their push for promotion in 2023/24..

If a deal for the Brazil-born dynamo could be secured, it could well represent an upgrade on the club's midfield options of last season...

How many goals has Gustavo Hamer scored for Coventry?

The diminutive gem enjoyed a sparkling 2022/23 campaign after contributing nine goals and registering ten assists in 41 Championship games for Mark Robins' side, taking his total tally to 41 goal involvements in 130 games for his current club.

Previously lauded as "unbelievable" by Robins following his arrival in England from PEC Zwolle back in 2020, Hamer has no doubt warranted the admiring glances from those at Elland Road, with a high profile switch seemingly richly deserved.

With the likes of Marc Roca and Tyler Adams potentially set to be on their way this summer - according to Hay - and with Adam Forshaw having seen his contract expire last month, there is evidently a need to bolster the midfield ranks prior to the start of next term.

The Whites will also be looking to replace January loan arrival, Weston McKennie following the American's return to his parent club, Juventus, with that short-term move having failed to prove fruitful for either the player or the club.

The one-time Schalke ace was seemingly "out of his depth" in English football - according to pundit Jon Newsome - while journalist Dean Jones also suggested that the 24-year-old looked "slow" and "lazy" at times, such were his midfield woes.

Bringing Hamer into the fold could then represent a much-needed upgrade on the 6 ft dud, with McKennie's attacking shortcomings seeing him register to just one goal involvement in 20 outings in the second half of last season - a huge contrast to the Coventry's man displays in the Championship.

Equally, the Juve asset also failed to create a single big chance and averaged just 0.7 key passes per game after failing to offer much in the way of a creative spark, while Hamer was far more impressive after creating 16 big chances and averaging 1.8 key passes per game from his 41 league appearances.

In a defensive sense, the latter man also appears to offer more to the side having averaged 3.6 tackles and interceptions per game, with McKennie averaging just 2.7 tackles and interceptions per game, from far fewer appearances.

Those contrasting fortunes would suggest that Hamer would be a real improvement as far as Leeds are concerned next season, with the aim now to try and see off the Clarets in the battle for the £5.2k-per-week man's signature.