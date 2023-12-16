Leeds United have been handed a boost after learning that one of their first-team stars has returned to training, according to a key figure.

Leeds injury news

The Whites currently have Stuart Dallas, Sam Byram, Jamie Shackleton and Ian Poveda out on the sidelines with their own respective problems as it stands, so the club will have to continue trying to pick up positive results without having them at their disposal.

Daniel Farke’s side are set to host Coventry City for this afternoon’s encounter in the Championship, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm UK time, and while the manager will be missing several absentees, there has been some positive fitness news that has emerged regarding another player.

Left-back Junior Firpo has recently been in the treatment room trying to rectify a hamstring problem, and having suffered with a collateral ligament tear in the early stages of the new season, the defender has been extremely limited when it comes to receiving regular game time.

The Dominican Republic’s former international has made just one start and two substitute appearances over the course of the current campaign (WhoScored - Firpo statistics), but following a promising update, the 27-year-old is soon expected to return to the matchday squad, even though it won’t be happening today.

Firpo stages his comeback

Taking to X, BBC broadcaster Adam Pope shared an update from Farke’s pre-match press conference, where the boss confirmed that Firpo is back in training at Leeds and will likely feature after the Coventry clash.

“Daniel Farke says Junior Firpo (hamstring) has returned to training but he will be picking from the same squad for Coventry City.”

Farke handed boost over "aggressive" Firpo

Being a left-back, Firpo is naturally stronger in the defensive aspect of his game, where he currently ranks in the 93rd percentile for both tackles and interceptions, highlighting his desire to get stuck into challenges in order to try and win back possession for his team (FBRef - Firpo statistics).

The Santo Domingo native is also capable of making a positive impact at the opposite end of the pitch having posted 25 contributions, 14 assists and 11 goals, since the start of his career, showing that he can use his pace to burst down the flank and create chances in the final third (Transfermarkt - Firpo statistics).

The left-footed ace is even a versatile operator having previously been deployed in five different positions over the pitch following his arrival on the professional scene, including everywhere across the backline and two roles in the midfield, so his ability to adapt makes him a wonderful option to have available.

Firpo is “aggressive” in all areas when on the pitch, as described by journalist Josh Bunting, and his return to full match fitness when that day does arrive will no doubt come as a huge boost to Farke, especially considering the issues the manager has had at left-back recently.