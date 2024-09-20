Following a disappointing start to the campaign, Leeds United are reportedly set to be handed a major injury boost for their trip to Cardiff City this weekend, with four stars in line to return.

Leeds injury news

Just when it looked as though Daniel Farke's side were back on course after earning victories over Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City, Farke's side were brought back down to reality in a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Burnley. Two sides in pursuit of Championship promotion, Leeds will be left feeling frustrated once again.

Farke recently spoke on his side's poor start to the campaign amid criticism over his side's system, telling reporters via Leeds Live: "The style of football is quite normal. When you are attacking with passes and combinations, a good stricture, clear principles, if you do not win, it's where is Plan B.

"I never hear the team parking the bus, nobody asks for Plan B. It's always normal. We are happy if we win. It is not like figure skating. You do not get marks for beautiful posture, it is bringing the ball over the line. If you do not win with our style, or City's or Marcelo's, it is called not a proper style and you need to go 4-4-2."

It's something that the former Norwich City manager will now be out to prove against Cardiff in a game that will at least feature some much-needed injury boosts. As relayed by Leeds Live, Farke confirmed that as many as four Leeds stars are in line for a return against Cardiff this weekend, with Max Wober, Joe Rodon, Junior Firpo and Joe Rothwell all training and potentially featuring in Wales.

Farke confirmed the news, telling reporters: "Rodon missed two sessions due to some hip problems or glute problems. Firpo struggling with MCL. Manor Solomon with some back problems. Rothwell rolled his ankle. A few concerns, but I am carefully optimistic all of them will be available.

"Biggest question mark behind Manor with his back problems. Max Wober back in training from today, light session. Wait to see how he reacts tomorrow. Late decision."

Now or never for Wober at Leeds

Arriving from Red Bull Salzburg in January of 2023, earning a reported £35k-a-week in the process, Wober opted to join Borussia Monchengladbach on loan instead of battling in the Championship last time out. Now, he is back and must make an impact.

Still just 26 years old, Wober could still play a vital part as a player who has the quality to play in the top flight, as shown on loan at Gladbach in the Bundesliga. Carlton Palmer even believes that the central defender could play a "key part" under Farke this season, perhaps starting with Cardiff this weekend.

His return should be a major boost for Farke, as will be the potential returns of Firpo, Rodon and Rothwell. Aiming to get back to winning ways, Leeds must turn their poor early season form around.