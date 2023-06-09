Leeds United have a lot of work to do this summer with still no manager or sporting director confirmed and a takeover in the works, however, it hasn't stopped the club from being linked to potential transfer targets.

What's the latest on Leeds' interest in Harry Winks?

According to Italian news outlet Samp News 24, Leeds are reigniting their interest in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks, with the Englishman having spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Sampdoria.

As per the report, the Whites are keen to make a move for the talented whiz after a good temporary spell in Serie A, but will need to compete with the Italian outfit who are interested in making Winks a permanent signing this summer.

Who would Harry Winks replace in the Leeds team?

As expected, Leeds' recent relegation from the Premier League has prompted a surge in interest surrounding the futures of many of their first-team regulars, with Tyler Adams one of the players on the radar of top-flight clubs.

It has been reported this week that Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are both interested in snatching the American midfielder away from the West Yorkshire outfit and whilst the club will want to keep the squad together where possible, it won't be easy to stop some of their high profile players from making a swift exit from what has become a sunken ship at Elland Road.

As a result, an ambitious move for Winks - who has had a reported £22m clause included in his loan deal - would provide the club with a quality midfielder who could be the perfect replacement for Adams this summer.

Whilst Winks struggled for game time and consistency in north London - having made just nine league starts for Spurs last term - the 27-year-old has had the opportunity to come to life whilst on loan with Sampdoria this season and has thrived with more minutes.

Over 20 Serie A appearances, the Englishman - hailed as "unbelievable" by Jan Vertonghen - has tallied up an 85% pass completion rate and successfully completed 78% of his dribble attempts, as well as averaging 1.2 interceptions, 1.4 tackles, one clearance and 3.4 duels won per game, demonstrating his sound defensive attributes and ball-winning capabilities in the centre of the pitch.

The ten-cap England international has earned high praise over his career so far, with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino claiming:

"For me, he is the perfect midfielder, who can play box-to-box and like a holding midfielder. He has the quality and the capacity to play and use the demand of the game and read it. He's so clever."

Not only that, Winks and his Leeds positional peer Adams have displayed many similarities in their outputs this season including shot-creating actions per 90 (1.89 v 1.79), goal-creating actions per 90 (0.05 v 0.04), progressive carries (19 v 19) and progressive passes (117 v 136).

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Leeds to sign Winks this summer as his experience and quality could be a huge asset to the Whites next season in the Championship, especially if they lose Adams over the coming weeks and months.