Highlights Robin Koch is thriving at Eintracht Frankfurt after his disappointing stint with Leeds, earning praise and a national team call-up.

Liam Cooper's future is uncertain at Leeds after a shaky performance against Watford, raising doubts about his role in the team.

Leeds have missed out on Koch's potential redemption, and if Cooper is let go, they could be left vulnerable in defence if Joe Rodon doesn't stay.

Daniel Farke and Co will have plenty of players to ponder over in the summer, including forgotten faces at Elland Road who were loaned out in the direct aftermath of Leeds United's bruising relegation from the Premier League.

The likes of Brenden Aaronson and Maximilian Wober could be welcomed back into the Whites first-team fold after loan spells out in Germany, whilst other fringe figures such as Rasmus Kristensen might well find they have no future anymore in West Yorkshire after being on the books at AS Roma.

Farke won't have to think too hard about one man's future at the club, however, with Robin Koch offloaded to Eintracht Frankfurt permanently in January.

This could be a deal Leeds regret signing off on in the long run, especially with Liam Cooper looking likely to be nearing towards the end of his extensive Whites career, based on some shaky displays this campaign.

Robin Koch's time at Eintracht Frankfurt

After a disastrous third and final campaign in Leeds white, which saw the German defender pick up just five clean sheets from 36 league games for the West Yorkshire giants, Koch has had to go about breathing life back into his stuttering career in the Bundesliga.

The Frankfurt No 4 has managed to do just that, with the 6th-placed club relying on their new recruit for the majority of the season to put in rock-solid performances.

Koch has helped himself to two goals coming up from the back for Frankfurt, alongside accumulating seven clean sheets along the way from 24 appearances.

It's even resulted in the 27-year-old being recalled to the Germany international ranks off the back of his inspired displays in his native country, with his nightmarish three-season stint at Elland Road now very much a thing of the past.

Frankfurt's manager, Dino Toppmöller, even described Koch as "outstanding" just a matter of months following his switch to the Eagles.

Leeds will feel slightly aggrieved that Koch, who once cost the Whites £12m, didn't come back and fight for his spot under Farke instead.

With Cooper's contract nearing its expiration date in June, there could well have been a redemption arc for the Leeds flop if he returned from Frankfurt hungry to try to win fans back over.

Liam Cooper's future at Leeds

The celebrated Whites servant's future remains up in the air, with his torrid display against Watford on Good Friday not exactly making Farke want to reinstate the 32-year-old centre-back into his lineups more regularly.

The Whites No 6 found Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis too hot to handle under the lights at Vicarage Road, bamboozled by the centre-forward's trickery on the ball when the Hornets fired in their second of the night.

Moreover, Cooper failed to launch himself into a single tackle during the disappointing 2-2 draw from a Leeds perspective.

There might well be an element of what could have been when it comes to Koch further down the line for Farke's men, with the Whites in danger of being light at the back if Cooper is let go of and Joe Rodon's deal at Elland Road isn't made permanent.

Leeds will just remain focused on the task of winning promotion back to the Premier League away from any talk of Cooper's standing at the club for now, whilst Koch will just keep brushing off his Whites demons starring for Frankfurt.