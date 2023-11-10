Leeds United could have a genuine chance of signing a player with a £50 million valuation on a permanent deal, according to reporter Phil Hay.

Leeds eyeing promotion push...

Following their relegation last term, Leeds could've collectively been forgiven for finding themselves in a difficult place regarding morale this season; nevertheless, Daniel Farke has made a positive impact at Elland Road and has formed a side that looks likely to contend for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.

In their last six matches, Leeds United have won five and lost one, with their only defeat coming against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium in late October, leaving the Whites with 28 points from their opening 15 league fixtures. Ipswich Town occupy second place in the Sky Bet Championship as they continue to go from strength to strength under Kieran McKenna however, making it a difficult task for the Whites to gain access to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Continuing to build momentum will be key for Farke and company, who will be keen to ensure his side claim three points at home to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday to close the gap between themselves and the Tractor Boys.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Farke isn't underestimating Plymouth Argyle's threat, as he stated via BBC Sport: "We have to be more spot on for this game than we were for the Leicester match. For me, two situations in the season are really important. One is when you have a setback, how you react. We have had this already this season and we have reacted in a good manner with performances and results."

Now, The Athletic journalist Hay has indicated that the 49ers could be in with a chance of being able to land a high-profile player on a permanent deal at Elland Road.

Leeds could land Joe Rodon in permanent deal

Speaking on the Square Ball Podcast, Hay has suggested that Leeds could land loanee Joe Rodon on a permanent deal despite initially being told when enquiring about the Wales international in the summer that he would cost in the region of £50 million.

Joe Rodon's statistics in 2023/24 for Leeds United - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 12 Goals 0 Assists 0

Hay stated: "I don’t think that’s at all unlikely (Rodon joining permanently). I don’t know about January, but I think at some point in the future. Given the way he’s played, he looks like a very steady addition.

"When Leeds first got in touch with Tottenham about him, they were told he would cost £50million, that was his asking price. Leeds said ‘Listen, we just can’t do that, so thank you very much and goodbye’. Then Spurs got back in touch to say ‘Actually, you could just have him on loan for a season'.

"I would have thought, the way he’s played so far, that he’ll be very much in Farke’s mind as someone who would be an advantage to keep beyond this season."

Making an average of 3.8 clearances and 1.3 interceptions per game in the Sky Bet Championship, Rodon looks to be a solid piece of business from Leeds and signing him on a permanent could be a very wise move if the price comes down a touch (Rodon statistics - WhoScored).