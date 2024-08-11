Following a frustrating opening-day draw against newly promoted Portsmouth, it has emerged that Leeds United reportedly have "concrete interest" in signing a defensive reinforcement for Daniel Farke's side.

Leeds transfer news

It's not a great shock to see the West Yorkshire club linked with a defensive addition following yesterday's dramatic 3-3 draw. Championship new boys Portsmouth very nearly stole all three points when Callum Lang converted a stoppage-time penalty, only for Brenden Aaronson to add one more twist to the tale with a last-gasp equaliser.

It's far from the start that Farke would have wanted after a tumultuous summer transfer window, which has seen Glen Kamara, Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray all seal moves away from Elland Road.

Those exits were always likely to be on the cards following Leeds' play-off heartbreak against Southampton at the end of last season. It's the consequence of failure that they will be keen to put behind them this season, with one Premier League gem potentially helping in their pursuit of doing just that.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Leeds now have a "concrete interest" in Bashir Humphreys, who is closing in on a move away from Chelsea this summer, either on loan or in a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old is unlikely to break into Enzo Maresca's packed squad and Leeds have seemingly emerged as an option to hand him the game time he desperately needs this season, and potentially beyond.

"Outstanding" Humphreys has key versatility

Naturally a centre-back, Humphreys can also play right-back and in defensive midfield, showcasing a similar versatility to Leeds' academy graduate Gray, who swapped Elland Road for Tottenham Hotspur this summer. Potentially replacing Gray, Humphreys already has Championship experience after spending last season on loan at Swansea City.

It was in Wales that the Chelsea man earned the praise of former Swansea manager Michael Duff, who told the club website following his side's defeat against Leicester City: "I thought Bashir Humphreys was outstanding today, his mentality is great.

“He was not the only one on the field I could say that about, but for such a young player to be left one v one with someone of Jamie Vardy’s quality and experience was impressive. He is quick and makes intelligent runs, so I was very pleased with Bashir today, it was just a pity he was on the wrong end of the scoreline."

Now, it could be Farke who benefits from a player who has shown more than enough potential to earn such a move. Chelsea's loss looks set to be the Championship's gain, with both Leeds and Burnley seemingly battling it out for Humphreys' signature this month.