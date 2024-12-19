Leeds United’s transfer business over the last couple of years has helped soften the blow of relegation from the Premier League, all whilst losing numerous key players in the process.

Since dropping back into the Championship at the start of last season, the Whites have generated nearly £180m in transfer fees alone, having to part ways with players who are simply too good for England’s second tier.

However, such funds have allowed for investment and to avoid any potential PSR punishment, spending around £50m and banking the rest - but they’re still right in the hunt for promotion.

Additions over the summer such as Ao Tanaka and Jayden Bogle have kept them in touch with the front-runners, currently sitting just three points behind leaders Sheffield United after the first 21 matches.

Numerous names have been touted with a potential move to Elland Road in recent days, including one name that simply won’t go away.

Leeds’ interest in Champions League star this week

On Tuesday, Leeds were reportedly battling Premier League sides Nottingham Forest and Wolves over a potential move for Ben Godfrey, according to TBR.

The Englishman joined the Italian outfit from Everton during the summer, but he’s been restricted to just four appearances to date, with two coming in the Champions League.

The report states that the Serie A side are happy with the 26-year-old despite his lack of action, potentially taking an irresistible bid for them to part with the summer signing.

However, despite the interest from Daniel Farke’s side, they would only be able to complete a deal for his services in the summer should they achieve promotion to the Premier League come the end of the season.

His top-flight experience would undoubtedly be vital, but the club already have a talented player on their books in a similar position, one who’s valued higher than the Atalanta defender.

The Leeds player who’s worth more than Godfrey

Centre-back Pascal Struijk joined Leeds way back in 2018 under the management of Thomas Christiansen, arriving from Ajax and originally linking up with the academy setup.

However, fast-forward nearly seven years after his transfer to Yorkshire, the 25-year-old has become a crucial player in the first-team over recent years and arguably becoming one of the first names on the team sheet.

Struijk made his first real breakthrough during the first season back in the Premier League throughout 2020/21 - making 29 appearances in all competitions under boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The Dutchman, who’s previously been dubbed a “monster” by writer Daniel Fraiz Martinez, has since made over 25 appearances in each of the last four full seasons, already notching 22 under Farke this campaign - highlighting his importance in the club’s promotion push.

During his spell at Elland Road, he’s also registered 11 goals, demonstrating his quality at both ends of the pitch since his emergence a couple of years ago.

As a result of his displays in recent times, he’s seen a sharp upturn in his market value, currently being valued at £12.7m as per Transfermarkt - a figure higher than that of Godfrey, who’s valued at £6.6m.

Pascal Struijk's Championship stats for Leeds United (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 21 Goals scored 2 Pass accuracy 91% Touches 2102 Tackles won 62% Aerials won 64% Recoveries made 90 Stats via FotMob

If Leeds are to secure a return to the top flight after a two-year absence, Struijk will undoubtedly play a huge role in their success, often captaining the side on occasions during 2024/25.

His presence at the back has helped Farke’s side to boast the third-best defensive record in the division - something crucial to their current league standing.

Given his recent form, any potential addition of Godfrey over the summer wouldn't be an upgrade, with Struijk more than deserving of a regular role at the heart of the backline should they secure promotion come the end of May.