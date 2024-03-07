Leeds United will go into Friday night's big clash away at Sheffield Wednesday pumped up to collect another victory in the Championship, with Daniel James' sublime solo strike enough for the Whites to beat a resilient Stoke City side 1-0 last match.

James' spot in the XI looks secure off the back of this vital goal, battling back from injury issues to remind everyone at Elland Road that he's the main starter down the right wing.

This could be bad news for Wilfried Gnonto, who had started to breathe life back into his up-and-down Whites career with James sidelined - the Italian attacker helping himself to four goals in February playing in the spot freed up by the Welshman being out.

Gnonto could even push to leave Elland Road once again if he tumbles down the pecking order, with Daniel Farke keeping an open mind to the possibility of reintroducing this fringe talent into the first-team set-up when he returns from his loan move if the 20-year-old does decide enough is enough.

The player to ease Leeds' Gnonto concerns

Ian Poveda has become an instant fan favourite since making the switch from West Yorkshire to South Yorkshire in January, joining Sheffield Wednesday amid a gargantuan attempt to stave off the Championship relegation zone.

Poveda might well only have one assist next to his name from seven Owls games so far, but he's got the hardened masses at Hillsborough purring nonetheless over his technical brilliance.

The skilful 24-year-old winger successfully completed three dribble attempts last match against Plymouth Argyle, twisting and turning defenders for fun with his side winning this big basement battle clash 1-0 courtesy of their new Colombian loanee's unpredictability on the ball.

Poveda's numbers vs Plymouth Minutes played 76 Touches 50 Successful dribbles 3/6 Shots on goal 3 Duels won 7/14 Big chances created 1 Stats by Sofascore

Even having a goal dubiously ruled out in that clash due to a potential offside, Poveda could well fancy sticking it out permanently in his new surroundings when the loan stint is over.

The South American attacker's contract is up with Leeds at the climax of t he campaign with a high number of potential suitors - alongside the Owls - no doubt wanting to sign Poveda on a free transfer off the back of his bright spell with Wednesday to date.

Still, the door might well not shut completely on Poveda returning to Leeds and dazzling the Elland Road faithful if a new deal can be secured at the final hour. It must be said, however, that one final chance for the winger feels far likelier should the Yorkshire side not secure Premier League promotion.

What Farke thinks about Ian Poveda

Farke has admired Poveda's trickery when commenting on the 24-year-old winger before he made the short journey to South Yorkshire on loan, stating that 5 foot 6 forward possesses a "touch of magic."

Therefore, the German manager could still see him as a useful figure to have in and around his Whites camp to unlock opposition defences with a moment of sublime skill.

Leeds would also be able to breathe easier over the prospect of Gnonto finally upping and leaving the building, freeing up a space for Poveda to come back and feel wanted after being left on the Whites fringes for the majority of his Leeds career to date.

Poveda has shone in spurts for the Championship promotion chasers in the past - helping himself to an assist on just his fourth-ever Leeds appearance back in 2020 - but has never been given the time and patience to truly blossom as a dynamic talent at Elland Road.

For the time being, however, Leeds will just be overjoyed that Poveda is showing off his excellence at Hillsborough after feeling unwanted in Whites quarters.

Back in West Yorkshire, Gnonto will hope he can still have moments in the spotlight to shine himself away from James' reintroduction into Farke's XI.