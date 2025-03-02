Leeds United have now suffered a fresh injury concern alongside captain Ethan Ampadu, according to a new update from manager Daniel Farke.

Leeds frustratingly held by West Brom

The Whites had another opportunity to pull further clear at the top of the Championship on Saturday afternoon, as they hosted West Brom at Elland Road.

In the end, though, it proved to be a frustrating day for Farke and his players, with Junior Firpo's opener cancelled out by a Darnell Furlong header before the break, and the scoreline remained 1-1 in the end.

The result was far from a disaster, though, and Leeds are still in a wonderful position, despite the fact that Sheffield United won 2-1 away to Queens Park Rangers. The Whites are three points clear of the Blades, and perhaps more importantly, eight ahead of third-place Burnley, who have one game in hand.

Injuries can have the potential to define any season, so Farke will be keeping his fingers crossed that as many key players stay fit as possible, but a worrying update has emerged regarding one individual.

Leeds suffer fresh injury blow

Speaking after the West Brom game on Saturday, Farke confirmed that Leeds ace Mateo Joseph has now picked up an injury alongside the influential Ampadu: "[We have] a few concerns over Mateo. He rolled his ankle a little bit. Hopefully it’s not so bad."

Losing Joseph for a sustained period would be an undoubted blow for the Whites, but the manager does at least sound relatively hopeful about his absence not being too lengthy.

The 21-year-old may not always have been a regular this season, but he has still been an important squad player, chipping in with three goals and assists apiece in the Championship. He has made 23 appearances from the substitutes' bench, adding quality when opposition legs are tiring, while Whites pundit Kris Smith has lauded him, saying:

"I have no doubt in my mind that Mateo Joseph is going to be a Premier League-quality striker in the near future. I don't