As Leeds United look to return to winning ways against Oxford United, they could be forced to do so without one of Daniel Farke's key men in another blow for those at Elland Road.

Leeds injury news

Already without Ilia Gruev and Junior Firpo ahead of Oxford this weekend, injury setbacks are threatening to control the narrative of Leeds' season once again following blows to the likes of Ethan Ampadu earlier in the campaign. Given that Farke's side were left to mount a late Championship comeback against Preston North End to rescue a 1-1 draw last time out too, the last thing that they need is more bad news on the injury front.

With the chance to flip the narrative from a disappointing point into four games without defeat this weekend up against an Oxford side who have just shown manager Des Buckingham the door, a fresh injury blow is exactly what Leeds may have been dealt.

As confirmed by Farke and relayed by Adam Pope, Leeds could now be without Pascal Struijk against Oxford in a fresh injury blow, whilst it also remains to be seen whether Max Wober will make the game.

Among those in the leadership group, Struijk remains a key figure within Farke's squad and particularly his backline as Leeds look to avoid yet more promotion heartbreak following last season's Wembley failure. In pursuit of a return to the top flight, keeping players of Struijk's calibre fit will play a large part.

"Crucial" Struijk is key for Leeds

Starting in all 21 Championship games for Leeds so far this season, it cannot be overstated enough just how important Struijk has become at Elland Road. If the Yorkshire club are to earn promotion in the current campaign, then there's no doubt that he will be at the centre of it. And Farke is well aware of his quality too, taking time to praise his defender at the end of October.

Farke told reporters via The Leeds Press: “He adapted well to my demands and he’s played a crucial part. We don’t have to talk about his skills with the ball. I’m very pleased with his development.”

If the 25-year-old does miss this weekend's meeting with Oxford, then the return of Wober would certainly be a welcomed one. The defender can play as both a centre-back and as a left-back, perhaps handing the Whites an instant solution.

That said, up against a struggling side, Leeds should have no excuses. These are the types of games that they should arguably be easing past if they want to secure an automatic promotion spot and avoid the playoffs altogether come the end of the current campaign.